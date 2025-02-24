Zimbabwe: Visual Artist to Unveil 'My Last Days' Exhibition in Dubai

Renowned Zimbabwean artist, Asa King Zvihari, is set to captivate the art world with his latest body of work, "My Last Days," at an eagerly anticipated exhibition at Picasso Gallery in Dubai.

The event, scheduled for a yet to be revealed date this year, promises to be a profound exploration of mortality and introspection, showcased through Zvihari's unique and evocative artistic lens.

Zvihari, a 25-year-old prodigy born on April 12, 1999, has been drawing since his early school days, often during math lessons.

His artistic journey took a pivotal turn in grade 6 when he discovered a discarded 3D art piece at a secondary school.

"The 3D drawing resonated deeply with me, and I became obsessed with mastering the technique," Zvihari shared, reflecting on the moment that ignited his passion.

Despite excelling in art throughout high school and earning numerous awards, Zvihari faced challenges in pursuing art at the A-level.

However, his dedication led him to the National Art Gallery School of Visual Art, where he quickly established himself as a top student.

His breakthrough came with a third-place win in an international art competition for African youths, sponsored by China, which Zvihari described as a "remarkable achievement that catapulted my career."

One of Zvihari's notable achievements includes his painting "Africa United," which was sent to the moon aboard a Chinese spaceship, staying there for six months.

This accomplishment marked a historic milestone, making him the first artist to have his work travel such a distance.

"This accomplishment filled me with pride, knowing that my artwork had traveled farther than any artist in history," Zvihari expressed with pride.

Zvihari's latest work, "My Last Days," delves into the emotional turmoil of confronting one's own mortality.

The central figure, with his head bowed, represents the universal struggle of facing life's finite nature.

The flickering candle, a symbol of life, evokes profound contemplation and the inevitability of death.

Zvihari explained, "This imagery draws parallels to the biblical narrative of Jesus in Gethsemane, where even the Son of God faced despair in the shadow of his impending fate. If such a monumental decision could plunge Him into anguish, what weight does it carry for us as mere mortals?"

The exhibition, set to open in the UAE in 2025, will showcase this haunting masterpiece alongside other collaborative work with fellow artist Esther Bodzo.

This series explores the human experience of mortality, inviting viewers to confront their fears and reflect on life's transience.

Zvihari stated, "Through these paintings, I hope to create a space for contemplation, urging us all to embrace the beauty of life while recognising its impermanence."

Zvihari's work has gained international recognition, and his collaboration with the China-Zimbabwe Exchange Centre has further solidified his reputation.

His dedication to art, despite community skepticism, and his innate talent have driven him to success.Asa King Zvihari currently resides in Mabelreign with his parents, where he continues to pursue his passion for art.

The Dubai exhibition is expected to be a significant event in the art world, offering a space for contemplation and urging viewers to embrace the beauty of life while recognizing its impermanence.

This exhibition is not just a showcase of art but a meditation on the delicate balance between despair and acceptance, aiming to find meaning even in the darkest hours.

Art enthusiasts and collectors worldwide eagerly anticipate the unveiling of "My Last Days" in Dubai.