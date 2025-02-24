Zimbabwe: Add Value to the Lives of Others

Rutendo Gwatidzo — One author once said, "You don't need a reason to add value to somebody's life. Nor do you need to get anything back from them. You add value to others because it's who you are."

We live in our fast-paced, achievement-oriented society and it is easy to become absorbed in pursuits of success, recognition, and personal gain. However, true fulfilment often lies not in what we accumulate for ourselves, but in the value we add to the lives of others.

When we shift our focus from self-interest to service, we unlock a profound sense of purpose and connection that enriches both our lives and the lives of those around us. Adding value to others means contributing positively to their lives, whether through actions, words, or support.

This can take many forms. I once had the privilege of having a chat with Dr Edna Mukurazhizha, the founder and chief executive of Woman Excel SACCO and COMESA Federation of Women in Business chairperson.

She mentioned that, she started experiencing fulfilment the moment she intentionally decided to add value to others. To this day, she has added value to thousands of women through financial empowerment.

When we prioritise adding value to others, we build relationships based on trust and mutual respect.

These connections not only enhance our personal and professional networks but also create a support system that enriches our lives.

By consistently seeking to add value, we cultivate an environment where generosity and kindness thrive.

This culture encourages others to engage in similar behaviours, creating a ripple effect that can transform communities.

The act of helping others often leads to increased happiness and fulfilment. Adding value to others not only benefits them but also nourishes our own souls.

How easy is it?

You do not need grand gestures to add value to others; even small actions can make a significant impact.

Sometimes all you need to do is share the knowledge and skills you have. Mentoring a colleague, offering training sessions, or providing resources can empower others to grow and succeed.

Be proactive in offering help when you see someone in need. Whether it is assisting a co-worker with a project, volunteering for a local charity, or checking in on a friend, your support can make a world of difference.

Sometimes, a few words of encouragement can motivate someone to pursue dreams.

Take the time to acknowledge the efforts of others and inspire them to reach their potential. Your belief in their abilities can be a powerful catalyst for change.

When we engage in acts of service and support as individuals, communities become stronger and more resilient.

This collective effort can address social issues, promote inclusivity, and foster a sense of belonging. By adding value to others, we empower individuals to become leaders in their own right.

When people feel supported and valued, they are more likely to step into roles that allow them to uplift others, creating a cycle of leadership and empowerment.

The impact of adding value to others can leave a lasting legacy. The lives you touch and the positive changes you inspire can resonate through generations, shaping the future for the better.

Organisational status!

One of the challenges in many organisations is that of having employees who do not add value to the business. if anything, a good number of them are just liabilities and this is one of the reasons why many companies are struggling to grow.

The interesting part then comes when the organisation fails to pay salaries, even those who would have not added any value will still expect to be paid.

This has become one of the reasons for increased labour issues in the courts.

Sadly, when the courts are involved, it can become a mentally, emotionally and physically draining processes.

Avoid getting employment only for the sake of earning a living but, be inspired to add value and to be part of something greater than yourself.

If every employee takes the deliberate decision to add value to the organisation they are part of, many companies will grow, employ more people and reduce unemployment, poverty and many other societal challenges in the process.

Adding value to others is a powerful principle that can transform not only individual lives but also entire communities.

When we make a conscious effort to uplift and support those around us, we cultivate a life rich in meaning, connection, and fulfilment.

As you move through your days, consider how you can incorporate this mindset into your interactions. Remember that even the smallest gestures can create significant impact. Ultimately, a life dedicated to adding value to others is a life filled with purpose.

Embrace this journey, and you will discover that the true rewards of life lie not in what you gain, but in the difference you make in the lives of others. Together, let us create a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and feel valued.

Rutendo Gwatidzo is the managing consultant at The HUB HR Consultancy - as a culture and change management specialist. She is a multi-award winning leader, consultant, speaker and coach. She is also an author of "Born to Fight' and 'Breaking the Silence' books. Feedback: 0714575805/ [email protected]/ Rutendo Gwatidzo_Official fb public page