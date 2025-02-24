Government has made several appointments of young people in leadership and decision-making positions such as Government Ministries and Departments as a demonstration to its commitment to youth empowerment and galvanised them to participate in the country's socio-economic development, President Mnangagwa has said.

The Head of State and Government made the remarks while delivering his keynote address at National Youth Day celebrations attended by more than 20 000 youths drawn from across the country in Bulawayo yesterday.

"The Second Republic has demonstrated it's unwavering commitment to empowering young people through the deliberate and bold placement of youth in key leadership and decision making positions.

"This includes Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, in Parliament as well as other strategic institutions, such as boards of parastatals and advisory councils among others" said the President.

President Mnangagwa, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (left), Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire (right) and other officials watch as children showcase their martial arts skills during a tour of exhibition stands at National Youth Day celebrations at ZITF Grounds in Bulawayo yesterday. -- Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

"In view of these achievements, I challenge the people deployed in various leadership positions to continue displaying principles of servant leadership and discipline, while at the same time galvanise the youth to fully participate in the socio economic and cultural affairs of the country.

"As the vanguard of our country, you must take the initiative and develop synergies as well as partnerships while building a common united front to advance the aims and objectives of our people's revolution and development thrust."

This year's commemorations were held under the theme "Empower Youth, Secure the Future" and were attended by sister political parties from some neighbouring countries that include Frelimo of Mozambique, Chamachamapinduzi of Tanzania and the African National Congress from South Africa.

"I extend a special welcome to you, our young people as well as delegates from other countries. Your presence here is a testament of the unity and solidarity that defines us, the SADC region and indeed the continent of Africa," said the President.

"I urge you, our young people, to guard jealously this long-standing tradition of unity, solidarity and peaceful co-existence."

The President said the prosperity of the country and Africa as a whole lies on young people.

"We, the older generation, played our part to bring about independence, freedom and peace. The ball is now in your court. You must deliver. In unity, the youth of Africa can do more for the realisation of the Africa we want and deserve," he said.

Outlining the background of the National Youth Day, President Mnangagwa said it was set aside and dedicated to recognising the potential of young people because of the belief in the country's youth in achieving national goals.

"The huge turnout, peaceful, jovial, and electric atmosphere characterising this gathering is a reflection of our collective unity and defining national character as an independent and sovereign people. In our diversity from Plumtree to Mutare, Beitbridge to Chirundu, we are one," he said.

President Mnangagwa commended the youths for their consciousness in preserving the country's history.

Delegates follow proceedings at the celebrations.

"I urge you to continue working hard for our great motherland, Zimbabwe, with unflinching patriotism and loyalty. Resist and reject machinations of those who would want to divide you, and divide our nation."

He said holding of this year's commemorations in Bulawayo, was in line with his Government's decision to decentralise national events.

"The Second Republic is walking the talk; we are leaving no one and no place behind," he said.

President Mnangagwa challenged youth to remain emboldened by the virtues of courage, selfless sacrifice and bravery which defined the youth of yester-year.

"They took up arms against the oppressive colonial regime and brought us independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, freedom and democracy," he said.

President Mnangagwa urged the youths to remain vigilant and patriotic at all times.

Youths follow proceedings at the colourful event. -- Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

"Defend the integrity and dignity of our country, leadership, as well as its people. Stand firm, inculcate a culture of volunteerism and service among all the young people in our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President later launched the Zimbabwe Digital Skills Development Programme that will be implemented in collaboration with a development partner, the United Arab Emirates.

"Allow me to express our profound gratitude to the Government of the United Arab Emirates for supporting our national development thrust.

The initiative will train 1.5 million young people across the country as software engineers, developers and programmers. This will enhance digital literacy and skills among Zimbabwean citizens and empower a new generation of professionals who can contribute to technological innovation," he said

Members of the National Youth Service at a parade.

Under the programme, young people will gain skills across three domains: Programming Fundamentals; Data Science Fundamentals; and Android Developer Fundamentals.

"This will enhance the employability of our young people, while empowering the youth and fostering economic growth. Furthermore, the programme encourages innovation and creativity as well as entrepreneurship through the development of local tech solutions and start-ups," he said.

The event was attended by Vice President Costantino Chiwenga, Cabinet Ministers, Zanu PF Politburo Members and legislators among others.