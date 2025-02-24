Zimbabwe: Zemura Form Excites Nees

Coach Michael Nees has praised Jordan Zemura's impressive performances for Udinese this season.

The former Bournemouth left-back has been a key player for the Italian Serie A football side as they push for European qualification next season.

For context, the Warriors' star (25) has featured in 21 matches across all competitions for Kosta Runjaic's Little Zebras, scoring once against Lecce.

The German tactician is happy with Zemura's display so far for the Italian top-flight outfit, while hoping he continues in that form ahead of next month's international action.

Zimbabwe will next month resume their 2026 World Cup qualification bid with a home encounter against Benin in Durban, South Africa before travelling to Nigeria.

And Nees has been closely following the performances of his charges and has liked what he has been seeing of the versatile Zemura.

"I think we're very happy with his development," Nees told Flashscore.com.

"At Udinese, he has attracted some clubs because of his performance, but I think he's in good hands there.

"And in the national team, he has also performed very well. We have other players who are performing very well.

"But if you ask me, we are very happy with his development and we hope this continues especially with focus on March's international football fixtures."

Following the expiration of Zemura's contract at Bournemouth, he penned a four-year deal with Udinese on a free transfer.

Despite interest from clubs across Europe and beyond, the Warriors coach suggests the Bluenergy Stadium is the perfect place for him to flourish.

"I want him to be happy where he plays and to perform good.

"For me as a national coach, I'm happy if he's regularly playing in his club."

Nees was appointed Zimbabwe's coach in July 2024, becoming the Warriors first substantive gaffer since ZIFA fired Croat Zdravko "Loga" Logarisic in September 2021.

Until Nees' arrival, the Warriors had been under the interim guidance of a number of coaches who include Norman Mapeza, Sunday Chidzambwa, Baltemar Brito and Jairos Tapera.

The 57-year-old is also no stranger to African football, having previously managed Seychelles and Rwanda, and also serving as South Africa's technical advisor.

Confident in his credentials, the German coach is eager to guide Zimbabwe to a strong performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they will face seven-time champions Egypt, South Africa, and Angola in Group B.

"I've worked in a few more countries like that, and it's different in various positions. I think I have a versatile background," added Nees.

"Football is not only decided with training on the pitch, it's decided by many things, especially as a national coach, and I think I can bring a very versatile experience. That I can confidently say.

"I've worked in many different positions. I was in various tournaments in different positions, so I know the different points which can affect performance.

"But let me be honest, I think this AFCON will be very well organized and definitely fair.

"We have about 11 months to prepare and we will plan accordingly, and we will try our best. Let's see what comes out.

"Again, I believe in our team, in our players first, but we will respect our opponent."

On the country's readiness for Morocco 2025, he said: "We're still in the process. I came six months ago, and we're still developing.

"We have a lot of potential to improve, but I think we've performed quite well so far. Otherwise, we wouldn't have qualified, so we can be satisfied with our progress.

"Let's see. The AFCON is months away, which is a long time. First, the preparation is divided into organisational and sporting aspects.

"From an organisational standpoint, this is a huge advantage. Everything is already well-prepared, with team-based camps and hotels arranged, so in a way, there's not much we can influence in that regard."

The Warriors were disqualified from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire due to a FIFA suspension.

They however, bounced back in style under Nees, who also became the first expatriate coach to guide Zimbabwe to a Nations Cup.

On the five occasions in which the Warriors have been to the continental showpiece, they were under Chidzambwa (twice,) Charles Mhlauri, Kalisto Pasuwa, and Mapeza.

But on all those occasions, they have failed to progress beyond the group stage and Nees will be hoping to break that jinx with his generation of players, for whom Zemura is one of the key components. - flashscore.com/Sports Reporter.