Zimbabwe: New Dembare Skipper - Dynamite Comes in Smaller Packages

Standing at about 1.64m tall, Emmanuel Jalai is undoubtedly one of the shortest players in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

But his commitment on the pitch has never been doubted.

With over 130 league appearances for Dynamos, the 26-year-old right back, is the longest serving player at DeMbare.

It was unsurprising when he was promoted to the captaincy position early this week.

Jalai now carries the weighty expectations of Dynamos' millions on his shoulders.

The Warriors player is expected to lead Dynamos into battle when they clash with Simba Bhora in today's Castle Challenge Cup at Rufaro. Kick off is 2:30PM.

Jalai spent the better part of the preseason in South Africa where he has reportedly attracted interest from Betway Premiership clubs.

A number of local clubs including Scottland, Manica Diamonds and FC Platinum were also monitoring Jalai.

But, the Aces Academy product has elected to stay at Dynamos where he is the new captain after replacing Frank Makarati who is now at TelOne.

Jalai trained with the rest of the squad this week and could start today.

"It's not going to be an easy game," says Jalai.

DeMbare and Go Buju Go collide in the Castle Challenge Cup, a match up between the league champions and winners of the Chibuku Super Cup.

On paper, Simba Bhora are the favourites, basing on the stability in their camp, and playing personnel.

The champions might have lost a couple of key players including Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona, but they managed to replenish their squad with some exciting players.

Former Dynamos star Donald Mudadi has joined the Shamva side.

Ex-CAPS United skipper Tonderai Mateyaunga is also now at Go Buju Go.

Experienced midfielders Never Tigere and Liberty Chakoroma have also been unveiled at Simba Bhora.

"We're aware of the experience our opponents carry, but that should also motivate us to do our best as a team.

"A positive result tomorrow will also be a confidence booster for the upcoming season," said Jalai.

Dynamos are likely to enjoy a massive backing as they are playing at their traditional hunting ground.

Soccer starved fans are likely to throng the Mbare venue to witness the season's curtain raiser.

"Dynamos always thrives when they are cheered up by their legion of fans.

"So I am urging fans to come in their numbers to support their team," said Jalai.

However, Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe actually thinks the Shamva side have the advantage.

The veteran gaffer thinks new Simba Bhora coach Joel Lupahla has some key inside information on DeMbare which could work in his team's favour. Lupahla was Chigowe's assistant last season.

He was appointed Simba Bhora coach in January and took with him data analyst Ashley Ndebele, who also worked at Dynamos last year.

Former Dynamos players Mudadi and Emmanuel Ziocha are also now at Go Buju Go.

Simba Bhora are now a largely changed side from last season following the departure of a number of players including Tymon Machope, Mtokhozisi Msebe, Tichaona Chipunza, Vassili Kawe and Talbert Shumba.

"The fact that Lupahla has an insight into our system, having also taken the performance analyst with him to Shamva gives them an advantage," says Chigowe.

Apart from Mudadi and Ziocha, Chigowe has lost a number of players including Makarati and the Moyo twins Kevin and Elvis.

Expatriates Frederick Ansa Botchway, Emmanuel Paga and Sadyney Urikhob have also left DeMbare.

Winners of the Castle Challenge Cup will pocket US$30 000.

