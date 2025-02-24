Zimbabwe: Aunt Joyie - Home Décor Specialist With Midas Touch

In today's world, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of one's home is essential for those who appreciate elegance and sophistication.

A well-decorated space not only fosters a sense of self-pride but also elevates the self-esteem of its occupants. Unfortunately, many homes lack this ambiance and serenity, often leaving home owners feeling unfulfilled.

A mansion, when devoid of aesthetic charm, can feel as empty as a shell.

Whether renting or owning an apartment, anyone can transform their living environment into a personal paradise through interior decor.

Creating a comforting haven at home can be a significant investment, requiring the expertise of professionals who have mastered the craft of beautifying spaces.

Home décor specialists are increasingly sought after by individuals who value class, design and creativity.

Their proficiency in interior design transforms houses into inviting homes, where cohesive room layouts, colour schemes and styles harmonise with the client's tastes and styles.

Home décor simply defines who you are and of course your tastes in life which can inspire visitors.

World over, these specialists are known for their invaluable assistance in furniture selection, helping homeowners choose pieces that complement the space and overall design concept.

Additionally, they play a crucial role in space planning, enabling clients to optimise their living areas for both functionality and visual appeal.

Home décor specialists recommend decorative items such as artwork, rugs and curtains that complete a room's look, ensuring a polished finish.

In our rapidly evolving technological landscape, these experts stay abreast of new trends and styles, providing modern and stylish recommendations that reflect current design sensibilities.

Some home décor specialists go the extra mile by supporting their clients' personal choices, tailoring designs to reflect individual preferences and lifestyles.

However, their artistic expression requires a degree of independence, as their work often hinges on understanding and interpreting clients' needs.

In summary, home décor specialists can operate independently or as part of larger design firms.

Their services range from consultations to full-service design projects.

One particularly in-demand specialist is Joyce Makoni, affectionately known as Aunt Joyie.

Her popularity in Harare and beyond has surged on social media, drawing a flood of inquiries from clients eager to engage her services.

Aunt Joyie has established herself as one of Zimbabwe's most sought-after home décor specialists in the past few years.

Despite her busy schedule, she has devised a plan to meet her clients' diverse demands.

Sharing her journey, Aunt Joyie recounted to The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle how she honed her skills through imagination, creativity and dedicated research.

She makes the simple appear sophisticated through her creativity in this profession.

For many, Aunt Joyie is a familiar name and her regular clients can attest to the beautiful transformations she brings to homes.

An apartment or mansion in disarray is akin to a deserted space, and Aunt Joyie has made it her mission to rectify that.

She provided a brief profile that reveals her humble beginnings:

"My real name is Joyce Makoni, and I am 40 years old. I am the only daughter of Mr and Mrs Makoni from Rusape in Manicaland Province.

"I attended Nzvimbe Primary School from 1992 to 1998 and Nzvimbe Secondary School from 1999 to 2000. Unfortunately, I could not continue to Form 3 after losing both parents in 2000. My grandmother raised me, but it was challenging for her to cover my school fees," Aunt Joyie shared.

After the tragic loss of her parents at a young age, Aunt Joyie quickly adapted and found a way to earn a living through home décor, even before realising it could be a viable profession.

"I began by decorating my bedroom as a hobby. After posting my work on social media, many people enquired about my services. I give all the glory to the Almighty, as I never attended any formal décor lessons or school. Now that I am well-known, my vision is to be among the best decorators in the world," she emphasised.

Despite her fame, Aunt Joyie remains discreet about the source of her inspiration for venturing into this field. "That's a secret I cannot divulge," she replied when asked.

She also discussed her unique artistic approach as a calling from God.

"The uniqueness of my work stems from extensive research and continuous reading. I emphasise the importance of attention to detail, as every area is crucial in decorating homes. Clients from all age groups seek my services."

Aunt Joyie, a favourite choice for decorating bedrooms and lounges, explained her client management strategy.

"I schedule my clients accordingly, working with a hardworking and energetic team. This structure simplifies my tasks, even though they can be demanding. I thank God for my substantial following on social media platforms," she stated, noting that she serves numerous clients across the country.

As a means of giving back to the community, Aunt Joyie provides free advice online for those in need of her expertise.

"If it is just advice, I will not charge. However, I cannot disclose my prices at the moment. My inspiration comes from the satisfaction I derive from my work," she expressed.

Juggling her responsibilities as a home décor designer, social media manager and family woman, Aunt Joyie's hectic schedule necessitates effective planning.

"I manage my time well. When it's family time, I focus solely on family, and during business hours, I concentrate on my work."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Like any profession, Aunt Joyie faces challenges in her line of work. "I encounter difficulties in sourcing materials for décor, and some clients take time to pay, but I try not to complain," she admitted.

On a personal note, she shared, "I am happily married and blessed with two daughters."

Research indicates that home décor enhances aesthetics, increases property value and reduces stress. It serves as a means of personal expression and creativity.

Beyond improving visual appeal, home décor creates a relaxing and comfortable environment while enhancing natural light flow and ventilation.

Reports suggest that well-decorated homes can significantly increase property value.

A beautifully arranged space not only attracts potential buyers but also reflects the owner's taste and style.

In an era where mental health awareness is paramount, home décor can alleviate stress. A well-designed home improves mood and quality of sleep, creating a sanctuary for relaxation.

When engaging Aunt Joyie's services, clients can expect durable décor items that are both aesthetically pleasing and functional, ultimately saving money while enhancing their living spaces.

In a nutshell, home décor should be embraced by homeowners who value class and innovation.

With specialists like Aunt Joyie leading the charge in this area, transforming homes into stunning retreats is more accessible than ever.