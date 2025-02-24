Rwanda: DR Congo Crisis - Rwandan Envoy On Why Germany, Denmark Should Back African-Led Initiative

Rwanda's Ambassador to Sweden and other Nordic countries, Dr. Diane Gashumba, has urged Denmark and Germany to support African-led initiatives for the eastern DR Congo crisis, by advocating for minority rights in the region.

Gashumba, in a post on her X account, said that European countries such as Denmark and Germany are well positioned to contribute to lasting harmony and peace in DR Congo by preaching by example, drawing from history that they both share in managing minority populations with respect and inclusivity.

This is because, following the first World War and the second Schleswig War, many Danish-speaking people found themselves under German rule, they were integrated and live harmoniously within Germany without facing persecution.

In light of this, Gashumba said, the governments of Denmark and Germany should take an active role in advising President Felix Tshisekedi to halt the targeted violence against Kinyarwanda-speaking Congolese, who are unjustly labeled as Rwandans.

Additionally, they should remind him that M23 is a Congolese movement rather than dismissing them as foreigners, she added.

The M23 - a rebel movement which has taken control of Goma and Bukavu, the provincial capital cities of North Kivu and South Kivu, respectively - has been fighting for recognition and protection of Kinyarwanda-speaking Congolese Tutsi who have long suffered persecution, hateful speech, and disregard by the Congolese government.

"Given Tshisekedi's apparent preference for international counsel over African-led solutions, Denmark and Germany have an opportunity to advocate for the protection of minority rights in the DRC, fostering a path toward peaceful coexistence, just as Germany has done with its Danish minority."

"Addressing root causes is the only way towards lasting harmony and peace."

Recently, Gashumba also called on Nordic leaders to use their collective voice to support solutions that address the root causes of the crisis, including the respect of African-led initiatives, stemming from the recent EAC-SADC summit resolutions.

The resolutions of the summit included one compelling the Kinshasa government to directly engage in direct talks with M23, among other armed groups, cessation of hostilities, implementation of an earlier approved harmonised plan for the neutralisation of the FDLR, and peaceful negotiations to be held under the now merged Luanda and Nairobi processes.

The escalating war between a Congolese government army coalition that includes FDLR, over 10,000 Burundian troops, Congolese militia elements grouped in what is called Wazalendo, and South Africa-led SADC forces, against M23 rebels started in 2021.

M23 is now a member of a larger coalition, the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), created in December 2023.

The AFC, which is led by DR Congo's former head of the electoral commission Corneille Nangaa says it is fighting for governance that supports basic human rights, secures all Congolese citizens, and addresses the root causes of the current conflict.

Nangaa vowed to uproot tribalism, nepotism, corruption, and genocide ideology, among other vices, widespread in DR Congo.