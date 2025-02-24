Sudan: TSC President Inspects Special Forces

21 February 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Omdurman — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, visited the Special Forces camp Friday.

Al-Burhan was accompanied by TSC Member and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces General Yassir Al-Atta and the Chief of Staff General Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein.

Al- Burhan praised the sacrifices made by the officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers of the armed forces in defending the land and honor, preserving the nation's achievements and defeating the terrorist militia of Al-Daglo.

TSC President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also offered his condolences on the passing of the Armed Forces and Sudanese people's martyr, Sergeant Mohamed Ali Abdel-Mageed, commending the martyrs of the Armed Forces, the regular forces including the police and intelligence services and the citizens who responded to the nation's call in defending its sovereignty, dignity and honor.

