Zimbabwe: Dembare Target Castle Challenge Cup

Tadious Manyepo — Dynamos have a chance to prove their title credentials for this year when they take on Simba Bhora in the Castle Challenge Cup at Rufaro this afternoon.

It is an early opportunity for both DeMbare, who won the Chibuku Super Cup last year and league champions Simba Bhora to get into the groove ahead of the 2025 season, which is scheduled to kick-off next week.

The match in itself is promising some fireworks, not less, with the emotions attached to it especially given that Dynamos have their recent playing and technical staff returning to immediately face them off.

Simba Bhora head coach Joel Luphahla and match analyst Ashley Ndebele were part of the Dynamos technical set-up under Lloyd "Ma Blanyo" Chigowe when they masterminded their Chibuku Super Cup triumph last year.

Luphahla was Chigowe's understudy and he has always spoken highly of the legendary youth development coach and the latter has also been full of praise for his mentor.

But today, the two will set aside their close relationship as they come face-to-face for the open season gold match.

Luphahla, also had in tow players like Donald Mudadi and Emmanuel Ziocha who will be eager to showcase themselves against their former team.

Dynamos are looking shaky, at least on paper, but never that weak on the ground.

And Chigowe will be eager to parade his orchestra in full view of the anticipated huge crowd at the ceremonial home of football.

"Off-season transfers always carry with them plots and sub-plots. Almost always, Dynamos are portrayed in a bad light especially after seemingly losing key players to rival clubs.

"But that should never be the case. For example, this period, we have also tried to patch up every hole created by the departure of those players and we are looking very sharp as a team," said Chigowe.

"Dynamos will always be Dynamos and they will always fight for every cup they have the opportunity to compete for.

"The Castle Challenge Cup is no exception. We are in it because we qualified to play for it. We will do everything to win it.

"It's just 90 minutes of doing things right and we write our names in history. We know Simba Bhora is a strong team. They won the league last year because they were strong. They have beefed up their team and they also have one of the best coaches around.

"For that reason, I think they will be able to do very well. But as I always say, we are Dynamos and we are always in games to win them. We will try to fight hard and win the cup to give our fans some early smiles in the season."

Dynamos lost the same match against 2023 Premiership champions Ngezi Platinum Stars last year but Chigowe believes they picked up some key lessons which they could use to the maximum against Simba Bhora who will play this game for their very first time this afternoon.

But the Shamva side have a couple of players who know how to win this cup having won it with their previous teams.

Defender Carlos Mavhurume won the cup with Ngezi last year and knows how to beat Dynamos, having been with their opponents last year.

Mavhurume's former Ngezi teammate last year, Never Tigere can win the same trophy for the fourth time if Simba Bhora find a way past the Glamour Boys.

Tigere won the silverware twice with FC Platinum in 2018 and 2019 before he got another gold medal with Ngezi last year.

And he is keen to add on to the tally, which will make him the only player with four Castle Challenge accolades.

"I have played so many times in this Challenge Cup.

"Actually, I have won it three times, two with FC Platinum and another one with Ngezi Platinum Stars," said Tigere.

"So, I am looking forward to winning my fourth gold medal in this tournament.

"So, I am very optimistic that we will win this match. I am excited to be part of this match again,

"Obviously, as one of the senior players in the squad, I know the responsibility on my shoulders and other senior guys is big.

"We should work hard and fight, always. That's how we can be able to win matches including this one against Dynamos."