Zimbabwe: Raising Boys to Be Godly Men

Savanna Wilson — Christian parents today face countless societal and cultural obstacles that directly impact how we raise our boys.

With media influences and peer pressure constantly at play, it is easy for their moral compasses to be skewed.

On top of that, our fast-paced lifestyle and the constant influx of information from technology leaves little time for intentional spiritual growth and reflection.

Yet, as Christian mothers, we are called to be a guiding light and to point our boys towards godliness, no matter the challenges.

The good news is that God gives us everything we need to raise our kids in righteousness. So, how can we successfully navigate these obstacles and raise our sons to become strong men of God?

The importance of raising strong boys

Strong men serve as pillars in both society and the church. Unfortunately, the rise of women empowerment has diminished the value society places on men, leading to a lack of respect for traditional male roles and values. But as Christian moms, we have a unique opportunity to raise our boys with godly principles and equip them to become influential leaders in their communities.

Tips for raising sons with purpose and intentionality

As parents, we hold immense power to shape our children's lives. It is more than just passing on knowledge and lessons. It is about moulding their character by leading with godly behaviour and instilling biblical values.

Our children and teens are constantly observing our actions, and it is through these observations that they learn to differentiate between right and wrong.

It is important to be mindful of our own behaviour and ensure that we are setting the right example. By modelling godly behaviour and teaching them biblical values, we have the incredible opportunity to profoundly impact our children's lives.

Establish family rules and routines

Establishing rules and routines for your family is vital for a peaceful and organised home. By not only setting rules, but also demonstrating godly values through your own actions and habits, you can deeply influence your child's understanding of what it means to live a godly life. As a result, family routines that reinforce godly living can unite and give purpose to your household.

Nurture a positive self-image

Fostering a positive self-image in our kids and teens is a common goal for all parents. In today's culture and with technology, they often battle comparison and insecurity. But how can we ensure that our boys grow up with a strong sense of self-worth and confidence? One way we can do that is by celebrating their character, strengths, and unique qualities. By pouring into them the truth of who God says they are, and who He created them to be, we can help them build confidence that doesn't come from the world.

Why is this so important? Well, healthy confidence and self-esteem are crucial for success in both personal and professional endeavours.

When they believe in themselves and their abilities, the sky's the limit. They will be able to conquer new challenges, take risks, and overcome obstacles that come their way. Of course these things are paired with spiritual and personal growth, prayer, and faith. However, embracing their unique qualities and understanding their worth through Christ Jesus will lead to confidence in doing what God has called them to do.

Teach healthy communication skills

Communication is the foundation of all relationships. Boys who are taught the art of clear and effective communication are better equipped to navigate interactions with authority figures, friends, and other relationships.

Communication is as important for a young kid as it is an adult.

Teaching to speak up in important situations, how to use their voice, ways to respond when you disagree, and learning how to listen with respect empowers boys to take ownership of their relationships in a healthy way. With these important skills, boys can have more meaningful experiences as they journey through life.

Spiritual growth as a family

There are a lot of ways to grow closer to God as a family. We can have meaningful conversations about faith, attend church together, and create prayerful moments throughout the day. The more we talk about our relationship with God, the easier it is to make Him a part of our daily lives. As parents, we should model a strong relationship with God for our boys, so that they can learn from example what it means to foster an intimate relationship with God. It's such a powerful thing for kids to see their parents in the Bible and praying.

Being intentional to create time for spiritual growth as a family, allows our kids and teens to see the importance and to experience how God will show up when we invite Him to. We pray as a family before bed. It is a habit for our family now, and they automatically meet us on the bed to pray after getting ready for bed. By investing in spiritual growth as a family, we can even create strong bonds between us that will last long after our children grow up. - raisingkingdomimpacters.com