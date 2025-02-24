East Africa: Ethiopia Plants 8.5 Billion Improved Species of Coffee Seedlings in 5 Years - Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh stated that Ethiopia has planted 8.5 billion improved species of coffee seedlings in five years to boost coffee productivity and sustainability.

The Deputy Prime Minister also announced that Ethiopia has been chosen to host the fourth G25 African Coffee Summit in 2027, following a successful proposal at the recent summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

In his keynote speech to the third G-25 African Coffee Producing Countries Summit in Dar es Salaam, Temesgen asserted Ethiopia holds deep cultural and historical ties to coffee.

Emphasizing its position as the birthplace and Africa's leading producer, the Deputy PM stated country is committed to boosting coffee production and quality.

According to him, the effort has been bearing fruit, adding that the country exported nearly 300,000 tons of coffee last year. And it generated 1.43 billion dollars in revenue, the Deputy Prime Minister pointed out.

Although the Ethiopian coffee sector faces challenges, including climate change, price volatility, and policy shifts, Ethiopia has introduced a new policy focused on high-quality, climate-resilient, and environmentally sustainable farming to address these, he said.

The planting of 8.5 billion improved species of coffee seedlings is a crucial step for ecosystem enhancement, forest conservation, and maintaining premium coffee quality, he emphasized, adding that this also creates job opportunities and empowering youth and women as coffee producers.

The Deputy Prime Minister also recognized coffee as a strategic product within the African Union's Agenda 2063 and expressed support for a continental agency dedicated to the transformation of Africa's coffee industry.

He highlighted the importance of boosting productivity, expanding consumer markets, strengthening intra-African coffee trade, and increasing investment.

Ethiopia remains dedicated to enhancing its standing in the global coffee market and ensuring coffee's role as a major economic catalyst for Africa.