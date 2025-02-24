Ethiopian Delegation Led By Field Marshal Birhanu Pays Working Visit to Somalia

22 February 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, February 22, 2025 ('ENA) Ethiopian delegation led by Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Chief of Ethiopia National Defence Force paid a one-day Work Visit to the Federal Republic of Somalia on 22nd of February 2025.

The visit was conducted following the recent bilateral engagement between Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia and Dr. Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 14-16 February 2025.

During this engagement it was agreed that a technical discussion was to be held in Mogadishu Somalia.

The Chief was accompanied by the head of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Redwan Hussein and other Government Officials.

Chief of Defense Forces of the Somali National Armed Forces of Somalia, Maj. Gen Odawa Yusuf Rage and Director of National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Amb. Abdullahi Mohamed Ali welcomed Field Marshal General Birhanu Jula and Redwan Hussein to Somalia and commended the strong bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The chiefs exchanged views on the security situation in Somalia and the region and underscored the need to maintain peace, security and stability in the Horn of Africa and in the African continent.

They also paid tribute to the Troop and Police Contributing Countries (T/PCCs) of the AU MISSION in Somalia (AMISOM)/ATMIS and Somali Security Forces for the sacrifices made since 2007 in pacifying the country and the fight against Al-Shabaab.

The Chiefs welcomed the commencement of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and highlighted the importance of building on the achievements made by its predecessor ATMIS.

They also underscored the role of ENDF in African Union peace support operations.

The discussion highlighted Ethiopia's contribution to regional peace and stability, while recognizing the country's wise diplomatic efforts that have mitigated a previously created dispute. It also supports Ethiopia's enduring dedication to combating terrorism in order to achieve lasting peace in the region.

The Chiefs emphasized the need to adequately support the current efforts to fight al-Shabaab and underscored their commitment to jointly work together to counter terrorism.

Ethiopia's crucial contribution to the peace and stability of the region was praised during the discussions, highlighting that the Ankara declaration has been yielding positive outcomes.

