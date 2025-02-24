Nigeria: Community Efforts Can Help Reduce Poverty in Nigeria - -Rotary Chieftain, Erelu Ajibike

A former president of Rotary Club of Isolo, District 9111, Lagos, Ololade Ajibike, the Erelu Okin of Oke Ayedun Ekiti, has called for more community collaboration at reducing poverty in Nigeria.

The revered traditional chief, who made the call during an elaborate ceremony to mark her 50th birthday in Lagos on Saturday, February 22, 2025, reckoned that if residents of each neighbourhood watched out for the next person and offered support in the ways they can, lack and deprivation could be minimised across the country.

The event, which brought together dozens of prominent Nigerians from far and near, including top public office holders, traditional leaders, business executives, and religious heads, provided a platform for loved ones and well-wishers of Erelu Ajibike to pay glowing tributes to the delectable social advocate as she clinched the golden age.

Known for her philanthropic endeavours and support for the underprivileged in society, the celebrant, who disclosed that her life's journey was a testament to God's grace and favour in every ramification, added that helping others to rise in society has been one of the most rewarding parts of her sojourn so far.

She said, "There is nothing that I wished for in life that God has not blessed me with. His grace, mercy, and favour in my life have been matchless.

"It is as a result of this that I decided to dedicate my life to giving and helping to lift others in the society.

"But as interesting as that is, I cannot do it alone. That is why it is important that Nigerians must watch out for and support each other.

"At the community level, if we all support each other with the little we all have, I strongly believe that we can ease a lot of pressure off our shoulders collectively.

"Giving in this sense may not be all about material things. It could just be the moral support that we offer that will provide the next person the strength and courage to come out of that difficult situation.

"So, I am certain that if we imbibe the culture of supporting each other at the community level, poverty would greatly be reduced in every part of this country."

During the ceremony, Erelu Ajibike gifted several items like generators, fridge and smart phones to some of her loyal employees.

The lavish and well-attended birthday ceremony - the last lap of a series of events lined up to celebrate Erelu Ajibike including a church thanksgiving service, cocktail and night of tributes - saw attendees treated to a great and memorable time by the organisers.