Liberia: Pres. Boakai Champions Africa's Push for UNSC

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has reaffirmed Liberia's strong commitment to the African Union's (AU) Common Position on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reform.

Represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, at the Reading of the Report of the Committee of Ten (C-10) at the 38th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government, the Minister conveyed the President's emphasis on the urgent need to correct historical injustices by ensuring Africa's full and fair representation on the global stage.

Addressing the AU Committee of Ten (C-10) Heads of State and Government on UN Security Council Reform, President Boakai, through Minister Beysolow Nyanti, commended His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, for his comprehensive report on the ongoing efforts to secure Africa's rightful place within the Security Council.

"Most of the issues deliberated at the United Nations Security Council concern Africa, yet the continent remains without a permanent voice on this critical decision-making body," She lamented.

She noted that Liberia stands firmly behind the AU's demand for permanent seats at the UN Security Council, but she suggested that it should not be for just two, but instead four African seats--two permanent and two non-permanent seats. "This is not a privilege, but a right long overdue." She affirmed.

The Minister further reinforced Liberia's commitment to pursuing a non-permanent seat for Africa on the Security Council to position the country at the forefront of the movement to amplify Africa's influence in global governance. She recalled Liberia's historical role as a founding member of the United Nations and its continued dedication to shaping a fairer and more inclusive international order.

"The time for reform is now," She averred, declaring, "Africa has the numbers, the influence, and the moral authority to demand a Security Council that truly reflects the realities of today's world. We will not relent in this long-overdue fight."

Liberia remains steadfast in its support for the AU's collective push to transform the UN Security Council, ensuring that Africa is not merely a object of discussion but an equal subject-participant in shaping the future of global peace and security.