Zimbabwe: Ti Gonzi to Mark Birthday With the Release of New Album '20twenty-Fight'

23 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Correspondent

Zimbabwean hip-hop artist Ti Gonzi will mark his birthday with the release of his latest album titled '20Twenty-Fight.'

The event, taking place on April 5, 2025, at Jongwe Corner in Harare, will feature performances from artists including Ishan, Holy Ten, Nutty O and more.

Fan-favourite duo Levels and Fantan from Chillspot Production are also part of the lineup and set to bring a unique energy to the launch.

Recognised as a rising star in Zimbabwean hip-hop, Ti Gonzi is known for his lyrics and storytelling. His previous work has been well received, with tracks such as Madhunamutuna, Handichambokufunga and Kure, solidifying his influence on the local music scene. His latest project is set to offer a new collection of songs addressing personal experiences and social themes.

Since emerging on the scene, Ti Gonz's social commentary has been described as 'powerful and unique', especially in an era where many young, mainstream artists appear to shy away from addressing the socio-political and economic issues that have affected generations in Zimbabwe.

To date, he has released five albums, including From Boyz to Men, which he unveiled on his birthday last year.

Speaking about the upcoming release, Ti Gonzi said: "This album represents my journey, my struggles, and my victories. It's about resilience and striving forward no matter what. I can't wait to share it with my fans."

Nyaree Chanel Munyanyi, Ti Gonzi's manager added: "Ti Gonzi continues to evolve as an artist, and this album is a testament to his growth.

"The upcoming launch provides an opportunity to experience his latest work. It will also be a celebration of the impact he has had on Zimbabwean hip-hop to date."

