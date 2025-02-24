Ethiopia: Seeing Through Anti-Corruption Efforts to the End

opinion

Corruption remains one of the most significant obstacles to Ethiopia's socio-economic and political development.

It is a phenomenon that undermines good governance, economic development, social progress, and ultimately, the well-being of citizens. Ethiopia, like many other nations, has been struggling with corruption in all its forms. From petty bribery and bureaucratic red tape to grand corruption involving high-ranking officials, the impact of corruption on Ethiopia's political and economic landscape has been pernicious. Corruption indices published by Transparency International and other global corruption watchdogs consistently rank Ethiopia low, indicating that corruption has assumed endemic proportions in the country. Tackling corruption is thus not only a moral imperative, but also a practical necessity for it to achieve sustainable development and social cohesion.

A corrosive plague that is often likened to cancer, corruption has had and continues to have a wide range of malign effects on Ethiopian society. It permeates multiple sectors, from public administration and law enforcement to business and education. The lack of transparency and accountability in government institutions has created an environment where corrupt practices thrive. In particular, public procurement processes are often marred by irregularities, with contracts awarded to well-connected individuals or companies rather than through fair competition. Similarly, the judiciary, which is supposed to uphold the rule of law, is frequently accused of being influenced by bribes or political pressure.

One of the primary reasons necessitating an all-out war on corruption in Ethiopia is its adverse impact on economic development. Corruption distorts markets, undermines fair competition, and hampers economic growth. It discourages foreign investment given most businesses are reluctant to operate in an environment where they must navigate a labyrinth of bribes and kickbacks, preventing the country from fully utilizing its immense economic potential. Moreover, it diverts resources meant for public services, such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure, into the pockets of a few individuals, perpetuating poverty and inequality. Furthermore, corruption erodes the credibility and legitimacy of government institutions, weakening public trust in the state and diminishing the social contract between the government and its citizens. This lack of trust is liable to fuel social unrest, political instability, and even violent conflict, as demonstrated by Ethiopia's history of intercommunal tensions and political strife.

Combating corruption in Ethiopia requires a comprehensive and sustained effort that brings about a lasting solution. There are a number of strategies that can help the country move toward a more transparent and accountable governance system. First and foremost, strengthening institutions, enhancing transparency, promoting accountability, and enforcing the rule of law are of paramount importance. In this regard, it is of the essence to invest in strengthening independent such oversight institutions as anti-corruption agencies, state-appointed audit bodies, and ombudsman offices with a view to prevent, detect, and penalize corrupt practices. These measures are not enough in themselves to root out corruption though. They need to be complimented by initiatives that address the root causes of corruption and as such require a long-term commitment. Chief among these are tackling the economic disparities that fuel corruption, including improving the pay and working conditions of public officials as well as promoting ethical values and integrity in both the public and private sectors.

Successive Ethiopian governments have always vowed to combat corruption resolutely. The measures they have taken in furtherance of this objective have not yielded the results they were touted to deliver. In fact, corruption has spread like bushfire throughout Ethiopia, entailing no punishments whatsoever for virtually all of the individuals who commit it brazenly. For instance, although the administration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) launched in late 2022 a national anti-corruption committee tasked with coordinating the government's campaign against corruption, identifying the actors involved in the practice and bringing them to justice, the handful of prosecutions that its work has led to has not helped to make inroads into the scourge. Its failure to suit word to action has not only emboldened the perpetrators, but also cast doubt that it is genuinely determined to honor its commitment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Corruption is a formidable challenge that undermines Ethiopia's development and threatens its future. However, it is not an insurmountable problem. Through a comprehensive and resolute effort that focuses on tackling the systemic factors behind it, corruption can be tamed if not become history in the medium- to the long-term. Though there are several factors on which the success of an anti-corruption drive depends, it is certain to be doomed without a demonstrable commitment on the part of the political leadership to see it through to the end. The fight against corruption is not the responsibility of the government alone; it is a shared responsibility that requires the active participation of all citizens. Only then can Ethiopia overcome this challenge and unlock its full potential as a nation.