Ethiopia: Run-Down Crocodile Ranch Falls Under New Management

22 February 2025
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Helen Tesfaye

A lack of market linkage, complex bureaucratic hurdles, and persistent revenue drops have pushed the Gamo Development Association to take over the administration of the famed Arba Minch crocodile ranch.

Dawit Dagne, general manager at the ranch, told The Reporter that revenue has been dropping consistently under the government's administration of the tourist attraction.

Poor management practices under the Southern Ethiopia Regional State Culture and Tourism Bureau, which has been in charge of the site for more than three decades, has led to a drop in the quality of crocodile skins harvested there, according to Dawit.

He observes that unhygienic crocodile farming pools, poor feeding practices, the lack of integrated market linkage and minimal industry attention has heavily impacted the ranch's ability to earn revenue.

The issues have reduced the ranch and its breeding sites in Chamo and Abaya to mere tourist destinations, he says.

The Manager says the problems prevent the ranch from taking advantage of the international market, where crocodile skin can fetch lucrative prices. Exports have ceased, and the ranch currently supplies just one local client, according to Dawit.

In an effort to remedy the problems, the ranch was placed under the administration of the Development Association in July 2024.

Although the new management has begun renovation works, the ranch still only farms and slaughters around 1,000 crocs annually, or a fifth of its capacity.

Zelalem Merawi is the owner of Ker Ezhi Ethiopia Manufacturing Plc, a leather products manufacturer that has been closely monitoring the ranch. He observes that government mismanagement and a lack of funding has cost the ranch dearly.

Unhygienic conditions and poor feeding practices have degraded the quality of crocodile skins produced at the ranch, according to Zelalem.

Ker Ezhi has launched a pilot program in a bid to reverse the decline, taking custody of 1,800 crocodiles, according to him.

