Africa: CAF Hosts Inaugural CAF General Secretaries Leadership Workshop

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) successfully hosted its inaugural InTandem: CAF General Secretaries Leadership Workshop in Cairo, Egypt, from 20-21 February, 2025. This initiative falls under the umbrella of the CAF General Secretary Programme, which aims to strengthen the leadership and management capabilities of General Secretaries across CAF Member Associations (MAs).

Designed to enhance executive management skills, the workshop provided a platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and capacity building. The programme also fosters unity among CAF's Member Associations, reinforcing the crucial role that leadership plays in the success of African football.

"The success of CAF is inherently tied to the success of each of our Member Associations. By investing in the leadership and management skills of our General Secretaries, we are not only empowering individuals but also creating a network of support and collaboration that will benefit football across the continent," said CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba.

The InTandem: CAF GS Leadership Workshop focuses on key areas of executive management, including strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, and operational efficiency. Through interactive workshops, training sessions, and peer-to-peer exchanges, participants gained valuable insights and practical tools to navigate the challenges within their respective associations.

A core component of the initiative is the CAF GS Handbook, which serves as a foundational resource for the programme. It provides essential knowledge, frameworks, and best practices tailored to the needs of General Secretaries, ensuring a sustainable and structured approach to football administration.

CAF's commitment to enhancing the capacity of its members aligns with its broader mission to elevate football standards across Africa. By nurturing strong leadership at the administrative level, CAF aims to build a resilient and thriving football ecosystem that drives long-term success and development.

The launch of the InTandem: CAF GS Leadership Programme represents a significant step in CAF's strategic vision, emphasizing collaboration and shared success among its Member Associations. As the programme continues, it is expected to deliver lasting benefits not only to participants but also to the broader African football landscape.

As part of the workshop, delegates visited the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) Technical Training Centre and were welcomed by the FIFA Council Member and EFA President Hany Abou Rida as they participated in a friendly football match, further fostering camaraderie and unity among members.