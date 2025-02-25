Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Villages in Lower Shabelle Region

25 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Armed groups affiliated with Al-Shabaab launched a heavy attack on villages in the Lower Shabelle region, local sources reported.

The assault took place late last night, with Al-Shabaab militants targeting government military posts and civilian areas, according to the villagers, speaking to Radio Shabelle.

Government forces and military personnel attempted to repel the attackers, but there were casualties on both sides, with the exact number of victims still being confirmed.

In recent weeks, Al-Shabaab has been intensifying its attacks in southern Somalia, particularly in regions under the control of the federal government, in an effort to disrupt security progress.

The Somali government has issued a statement urging the public to cooperate with security forces in preventing terrorist activities carried out by Al-Shabaab.

