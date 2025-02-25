Kenya: VFS Unveils Ai-Powered Chatbot for UK Visa Users in Kenya, Other Countries

Nairobi — VFS Global has launched an AI-powered chatbot designed to enhance the visa application experience for UK-bound travelers.

The chatbot, which leverages advanced Generative AI technology, provides instant, human-like responses via both voice and text commands, ensuring accessible and accurate information for customers.

Key features of the GenAI-powered chatbot include human-like interactions, country-specific information, and data masking and PII detection, among others.

Developed by VFS Global's AI team, the chatbot aims to meet the increasing demand for efficient customer support by allowing users to seamlessly navigate the visa application process.

"The rollout of VFS Global's AI-powered chatbot demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring our visa services are accessible, efficient, and meet the needs of all customers," Jen Vidler, Deputy Director, Cross Cutting Service Operations, Visa, Status, and Information Services, Customer Services Group, UK Visas and Immigration, said.

"Providing instant access to accurate information about the visa application process will ensure we continue to offer the best service to our customers."

The chatbot was built using VFS Global's proprietary AI platforms, including the AI Foundation Model and Super Alpha Application Platform, both of which incorporate robust security guardrails.

Ethical AI practices were a key focus, with VFS Global collaborating with the 'Responsible AI Institute' to integrate bias mitigation and ethical considerations into the development process.

Hosted on VFS Global's secure IT infrastructure, the chatbot adheres to rigorous data privacy and security standards, ensuring compliance with government regulations. A dedicated team of data scientists and AI specialists worked on the project, leveraging in-house expertise to maintain high quality and security standards.

By integrating this AI-powered chatbot, VFS Global aims to redefine customer service in visa processing, making information more accessible and the application process smoother for UK visa applicants worldwide.

"Technology and innovation have always been the cornerstones of our operations at VFS Global, and we are pleased to launch this AI-powered information solution which will significantly enhance the visa application experience for our customers travelling to the UK from across the globe," Zubin Karkaria, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global, added.

"We are developing a range of AI and digital technology-driven products to drive the next transformation in visa and consular services for our Client Governments and customers. We remain deeply committed to the responsible development of AI in accordance with the policies and requirements of our client governments."