Africa: Breast Cancer Cases to Rise By 38 Percent By 2050 - Report

WHO launched the Global Breast Cancer Initiative in 2021, aiming to reduce breast cancer mortality rates by 2.5 per cent per year, which can prevent 2.5 million deaths by 2040

A new report has projected a 38 per cent increase in breast cancer cases globally by year 2050.

The report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a specialised branch of the World Health Organisation (WHO), also projected annual deaths from the disease to rise by 68 per cent.

In the report published in Nature Medicine on Monday, the agency warned that the cases would continue to rise if the current trend is not checked.

It said if current trends continue, the world will see 3.2 million new breast cancer cases and 1.1 million related deaths each year by mid-century.

"The burden will be disproportionately felt in low- and middle-income countries, where access to early detection, treatment and care remains limited," the report indicates.

IARC scientist and co-author of the report, Joanne Kim, said every minute, four women are diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide, and one woman dies from the disease.

Ms Kim said these statistics are worsening over time.

"Countries can mitigate or reverse these trends by adopting primary prevention policies, such as WHO's recommended 'best buys' for non-communicable disease prevention, and by investing in early detection and treatment," she added.

Ms Kim noted that breast cancer remained the most common cancer among women worldwide and the second most common cancer overall.

In 2022 alone, an estimated 2.3 million new cases were diagnosed, with 670,000 deaths reported.

Incidence, mortality rates vary from region to region

However, the report highlights significant disparities across regions.

The highest incidence rates were recorded in Australia, New Zealand, North America and Northern Europe, while the lowest rates were found in South-Central Asia and parts of Africa.

Meanwhile, the highest mortality rates were reported in Melanesia, Polynesia and Western Africa, where limited access to healthcare contributes to poorer outcomes.

The link between breast cancer survival and economic development is stark.

In high-income countries, 83 per cent of diagnosed women survive, whereas in low-income countries, more than half of women diagnosed with breast cancer die from it.

About Global Breast Cancer Initiative

WHO launched the Global Breast Cancer Initiative in 2021, aiming to reduce breast cancer mortality rates by 2.5 per cent per year, which can prevent 2.5 million deaths by 2040.

The initiative focuses on early detection, timely diagnosis and access to quality treatment.

The Deputy Head of IARC's Cancer Surveillance Branch, Isabelle Soerjomataram, emphasised the need for high-quality cancer data to drive better policies in lower-income regions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Soerjomataram said continued progress in early diagnosis and improved access to treatment are essential.

"These will help to address the global gap in breast cancer and ensure that the goal of reducing suffering and death from breast cancer is achieved by all countries worldwide," she said.

The report underscores the importance of stronger health systems, increased funding for breast cancer screening and treatment and the adoption of cost-effective prevention policies.

With the projected rise in cases and deaths, the international community faces an urgent challenge.

This is the one that requires coordinated action to ensure millions of lives are not lost to a disease that is increasingly preventable and treatable.

(NAN)