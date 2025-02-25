Liberia: Govt Takes Step Towards Strengthening Healthcare

Twenty-six top medical professionals from the United States, Canada, Europe, and other regions have arrived in Liberia for the 2025 Liberia Medical Mission (LMM)-a medical mission that is aimed at lending a boost to a chronically challenged health sector in the country.

This initiative, facilitated through the lobbying efforts of the Liberian government, is a Special Presidential Project aimed at improving healthcare services nationwide.

The mission brings with it over US$500,000 worth of life-saving medicines, which will be distributed across five counties -- Gbarpolu, Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, Grand Bassa, and Montserrado. This effort aligns with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's vision of building a stronger, healthier Liberia.

President Boakai's Commitment to Healthcare Reform

At a special reception held at the Tea House of the Executive Mansion on Friday night, President Boakai expressed his confidence in the medical team and reiterated the government's commitment to addressing the nation's overwhelming medical needs.

"There are a lot of problems that were inherited," President Boakai acknowledged. "However, we are not here to complain but to do what is necessary." He emphasized the importance of engaging the Liberian diaspora, stating that they have much to offer in rebuilding the nation.

The President described the Liberia Medical Mission as a progressive movement that will significantly improve healthcare delivery in the country. He also highlighted the challenges faced by many Liberians in accessing medical care due to poor road infrastructure, an issue his administration is actively addressing through road construction projects.

"Only Liberians can make the difference in rebuilding Liberia," President Boakai affirmed. "We are happy to see you here, and the services you provide are critical. The government is committed to working with you to ensure the success of this mission."

Expanding Medical Care Across Five Counties

The Liberia Medical Mission 2025 aims to reach thousands of Liberians in need by delivering critical healthcare services, including Cataract Surgeries at Emirates Hospital in Gbarpolu. This will include restoring vision for patients from Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, and Montserrado Counties.

Other services include Mental Health Awareness and Training for healthcare workers, educators, and security agencies, with a focus on trauma-informed care, CPR and Emergency Training for 75 security personnel to enhance life-saving emergency response capabilities.

Among others are Biomedical Equipment Repairs at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital and other key medical centers to improve service efficiency, and Specialized Urology Surgeries at JFK Memorial Hospital, performed by leading urologists from the mission team.

Government Support and Leadership

The initiative is being supervised by Liberia's Minister of State Without Portfolio for Presidential Affairs, Mamaka Bility, under the President's Delivery Unit (PDU). At the reception Friday evening, Minister Bility highlighted the government's unwavering support for the mission, emphasizing its role in reshaping Liberia's healthcare landscape.

"This mission embodies President Boakai's vision for a reformed and strengthened healthcare sector. We are proud to host the Liberia Medical Mission once again, as they provide critical services that will touch countless lives," Minister Bility stated.

Diaspora Contribution and Call for Collaboration

Most of the medical experts participating in the mission are Liberians who have lived abroad for decades and have returned to give back to their homeland. Their expertise and dedication are expected to make a significant impact on the country's healthcare system.

President Boakai called on all Liberians to collaborate with the medical team to maximize the mission's life-changing impact. "This is a national effort, and every Liberian has a role to play in ensuring the success of this mission. My administration remains resolute in advancing healthcare policies and mobilizing resources to build a resilient medical system," he said.

Earlier, officials of the Ministry of Health expressed gratitude to the medical team for their initiative, describing it as commendable. She reiterated the Ministry's commitment to strengthening the healthcare sector and welcomed further support from partners.

"We want to appreciate you for this initiative. The Ministry is making efforts to strengthen the sector, and our arms are open to more support."

The Liberia Medical Mission 2025 is expected to provide free medical checkups, surgeries, and essential healthcare services at no cost to the government or private institutions.