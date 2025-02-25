Namibia: //Kharas Readies to Receive Nujoma's Remains

Keetmanshoop — //Kharas regional governor Aletha Frederick said all gears are oiled in preparation for receiving the remains of the Founding Father Sam Nujoma tomorrow. Keetmanshoop is the last stop for the regional memorial services in honour of Nujoma.

Each region provided an opportunity for local communities to view the remains, which will be laying in state.

Deputy prime minister John Mutorwa will be officiating the event. Frederick, during an exclusive interview yesterday with New Era, said it is due to the proximity of such citizens to Keetmanshoop that the arrangements will be carried out accordingly.

"Although Hardap will have its own regional memorial service on 23 February 2025, its residents and those in //Kharas staying closer to Keetmanshoop, such as Gibeon, Tses, Berseba, Bethanie and other nearby surrounding rural areas are more than welcome to travel to the town to pay their last respects at the J. Stephanus stadium in the Tseiblagte residential area," she informed this publication.

In terms of transport arrangements for such groups, Frederick said the //Kharas regional education office will assist. In addition, her office approached local authorities to assist in this regard, as the N$500 000 allocated by government to all regions cannot cater for transport effectively.

"When we depart to the Keetmanshoop airport on Wednesday, the security clusters will lead the procession when taking the body to the venue. Learners and the general public will be waiting along designated route, welcoming the arrival of the remains of our founding father," the politician noted.