Namibia: Mboma Faces Physical, Psychological Minefield

Track and field enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating Christine Mboma's return to her best form this season.

This is despite the athlete facing the delicate balancing act between managing the process of overcoming the physical and mental effects of medication and striving for competitive success.

The athlete who first captured the world's attention by breaking the 400-metre (m) world U/20 record in 2021.

This is followed by another record-breaking performance in the 200m and a stunning Olympic silver in Tokyo.

She is now fighting a different kind of battle - the impact of strict testosterone regulations that have become a minefield for her career.

Due to the ongoing global debate over testosterone levels in female athletes, Mboma is required to manage her hormone levels carefully to remain eligible to compete.

To do so, she takes an estrogen injection every three months as part of her medical management.

This monthly regimen is a crucial part of her preparation, but it has added physical and mental strain.

Her coach Henk Botha acknowledged the difficulties Mboma faces in balancing these new demands.

"Christine is working hard. We are getting there step by step and getting her ready for the competitive outdoor season. She is not yet ready for indoor competitions. If her conditioning is better, then we will move forward," he noted with careful consideration of how sensitive this issue is for the athlete.

Botha said competitions such as the Botswana Grand Prix, are easier to enter than the Kip Keino Classic, as he has to write to the organisers to provide a spot for the athlete.

They pay for the plane ticket and accommodation.

He added that he has no definite answer on whether the athlete will compete in these competitions.

However, he will travel, as he has other non-Namibian athletes who may qualify.

"The strict regulations that govern testosterone levels in female athletes have sparked ongoing controversy. These rules, which were implemented by World Athletics, require athletes with naturally high testosterone to either lower their levels through medication or compete in events designated for women with testosterone levels within a specific range," Botha added.

This policy primarily affects athletes like Mboma and her counterpart Beatrice Masilingi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sport medicine experts said the process of lowering testosterone through medication can impact muscle mass, endurance and energy levels.

Runner's World said oestrogen therapy, commonly prescribed to lower elevated testosterone levels in female athletes, can have several adverse effects on performance and health.

High oestrogen levels have been associated with decreased power and performance as well as an increased risk of catastrophic ligament injuries due to reduced tendon and ligament stiffness.

Additionally, oestrogen supplementation may lead to side effects such as headaches, nausea, mood changes, weight gain and bloating, which can negatively impact an athlete's overall well-being and performance.