Africa: Ishitile First Namibian Into Africa Sports Hall of Fame

The Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC) is celebrating a historic milestone with the induction of Lahja Ishitile into the Africa Sports Hall of Fame during the 11th Africa International Sports Convention held in Dakar, Senegal.

This achievement marks the first time a Namibian athlete has been inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame.

The president of the NPC, Johannes Liswani, expressed pride in Ishitile's groundbreaking recognition, noting that her induction not only honours her extraordinary accomplishments, but highlights the growing prominence of Para athletes on the continental stage.

"This is a monumental achievement for Namibian sports," he said. "It highlights not only her excellence, but also the significant strides Namibian athletes are making across Africa.

As a nation, we are deeply proud of Ishitile's remarkable achievements, which elevate Namibia's status in the global sporting arena, and inspire future generations to pursue their dreams with confidence and determination.

Ishitile's induction into the Africa Sports Hall of Fame is an uplifting moment for current and aspiring athletes, particularly those with disabilities.

It serves as a powerful reminder that with dedication and support, greatness is achievable. Moreover, it emphasises the importance of recognising athletes with disabilities, ensuring they are celebrated and provided with the resources and recognition they deserve," he said.

In a humble reflection on her surprise induction, Ishitile shared her gratitude, stating that she had initially been informed she would be a panellist at the convention before learning of her induction. "I was surprised when I found out, but I am incredibly proud to receive this honour," she said.

The event, which ran from 19 to 21 February in Dakar, is renowned for recognising outstanding African athletes and sports leaders who have made significant contributions to the development of sports on the continent.

Since its establishment, the Africa Sports Hall of Fame has inducted some of the continent's most celebrated figures, including Yidnekatchew Tessema, a legendary figure in African football and the first president of the Confederation of African Football.

Mahmoud Al-Gohary, an Egyptian coach and player celebrated for leading Egypt to victory in the 1998 Africa Cup of Nations. Samuel Eto'o, a prolific Cameroonian striker, renowned for his achievements in African football, including winning multiple Africa Cup of Nations titles and a gold medal at the 2000 Olympic Games.

In 2024, Ishitile made history at the Paris Paralympic Games, clinching gold in the women's T11 400-metre (m) event, becoming only the third Namibian Paralympian to achieve this feat. Additionally, she set a new personal best and African record in the T11 200m event, further solidifying her place as one of Africa's most talented and resilient athletes.