South Africa: Competition Commission Inquiry - - SA Media Companies Welcome Smackdown for Big Tech

SA publishers have expressed cautious optimism following the release of the Competition Commission interim report on media and digital platforms, while Google has already shown signs of pushing back.

Monday was, for the first time in years, a better day for South African media houses than huge US tech firms -- as the results of a Competition Commission inquiry vindicated the belief of local news outlets that they are being shortchanged by tech giants including Google, Meta and X.

The inquiry's preliminary recommendations, as reported by Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee, include that Google pays R300-million to R500-million per year into a South African media fund for three to five years; that YouTube must increase its revenue share for local news media and broadcasters; and that Meta should tweak its algorithm to reprioritise local news media links.

Whether a tech industry which has fought back against similar projects in other countries will be amenable to these proposals remains to be seen -- but the Competition Commission's project lead Noluthando Jokazi told Daily Maverick that the platforms had been playing nice with the inquiry.

"They have been cooperative," Jokazi confirmed on Monday.

"We had three rounds of information-gathering and received about 2,000 submissions from the platforms to date. In situations where we don't get cooperation, we have powers...