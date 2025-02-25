Kenya: NACADA Partnering With Univesities to Tackle Drug Abuse Among Students

25 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Linet Waite

Nairobi — The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has launched a nationwide engagement with universities to tackle rising cases of drug and substance abuse among students.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anthony Omerikwa emphasized the urgency of the matter, noting that alcohol, bhang, and prescription drug abuse remain the most abused substances among students.

Omerikwa said the initiative aims to bring together university administrators, students, staff, and government agencies to develop lasting solutions.

"These engagements will provide a platform for all stakeholders, including university administrators, students, staff, and government agencies, to share insights, identify root causes, and collaboratively design prevention and intervention strategies," he stated.

The initiative followed the recent release of the Status of Drugs and Substance Use Among University Students in Kenya report, which highlighted the widespread prevalence of drug abuse in higher learning institutions.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called for immediate intervention, emphasizing that urgent action is necessary to safeguard the future of the country's youth.

"The forums will be conducted regionally, clustered according to the former provincial boundaries, to ensure inclusive participation and effective implementation," read part of the statement.

Omerikwa noted that discussions will focus on strengthening partnerships between NACADA, universities, and relevant agencies, enhancing prevention, rehabilitation, and awareness programs, and equipping students with life skills to resist peer pressure and make informed decisions.

"Prevention is our most powerful tool. By empowering students and creating awareness, we can significantly reduce the drug demand and build a resilient generation," he added.

