Uganda: MPs Push for Climate-Resistant Coffee to Safeguard Uganda's Industry

Members of Parliament's Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries have urged the National Coffee Research Institute (NaCORI) to intensify efforts in developing climate-resistant coffee varieties to safeguard Uganda's coffee sector.

Their call aims to support the country's goal of increasing coffee production from 8 million to 20 million bags annually.

During an oversight visit to NaCORI's research facility in Kituuza, Mukono District, legislators emphasized the need for agricultural innovation to counter the growing climate challenges threatening the sector, a major contributor to Uganda's export earnings.

Kapelabyong County MP Anthony Esenu underscored the role of research in developing resilient coffee and cocoa varieties, particularly for regions like Karamoja, where extreme weather conditions persist.

He noted that climate-adaptive crops are crucial in empowering communities and ensuring their inclusion in government-led wealth creation initiatives.

Veronica Nanyondo, another committee member, said the visit aimed to assess NaCORI's progress and challenges. She stressed the importance of ensuring public investments in coffee research yield tangible benefits for farmers. Nanyondo also called for expanded research and training programs for district extension workers to enhance knowledge dissemination.

Dr. Godfrey Arinaitwe, Executive Director of NaCORI, appreciated Parliament's support and revealed that the institute has developed 10 new climate-resilient coffee varieties, labeled KR-1 to KR-10.

These are undergoing testing in northern Uganda and Karamoja, where specialised teams are analysing soil and climatic conditions.

"Our team is working tirelessly to develop coffee varieties that can withstand extreme weather conditions," Dr. Arinaitwe said. "We are committed to ensuring that Ugandan farmers can continue coffee production sustainably despite climate challenges."

However, Hellen Achom, Chairperson of the Private Nursery Operators Association, raised concerns over financial constraints affecting seedling production. She revealed that nursery operators are struggling due to unpaid arrears amounting to Shs 35.5 billion, which threatens the availability of high-quality planting materials.

"Most nursery operators are incapacitated and unable to meet demand," Achom said, urging the committee to push for the release of funds to scale up seedling production.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Uganda Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Committee Chairperson Hon. Agness Auma expressed optimism that with increased funding, NaCORI's research into climate-resistant coffee varieties would help sustain the industry.

She also pledged to engage the Ministry of Public Service on addressing staffing shortages at NaCORI, which are affecting efficiency.

"We need to accelerate research and develop coffee varieties that can thrive in different conditions," Auma said. "The future of Uganda's coffee sector depends on proactive solutions to climate challenges."