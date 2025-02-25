East Africa: EAC, SADC Defense Chiefs Meet in Dar es Salaam Over Escalating DRC Conflict

Defense chiefs from the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) convened in Dar es Salaam on Sunday to discuss strategies for addressing the worsening security crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The high-level meeting, following a similar session of EAC military chiefs in Nairobi last week, underscores sustained regional efforts to restore stability in the conflict-ridden region.

Uganda's Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, was represented by Maj. Gen. James Birungi, the Chief of Defense Intelligence and Security. Other senior military officials included Gen. Rudzani Maphwanya of South Africa, Gen. Mubarakh Muganga of Rwanda, Gen. Charles Kahiriri of Kenya, and Gen. John Mkunda of Tanzania. Delegations from Zimbabwe, Zambia, the DRC, South Sudan, and Malawi were also in attendance.

The discussions focused on implementing directives from the recent EAC-SADC Heads of State Summit held earlier this month in Dar es Salaam.

The meeting culminated in the signing of a joint proposal, which will be submitted to the EAC and SADC councils of ministers for further review before being presented to regional heads of state for final approval and implementation.

Key resolutions reached included:

An immediate and unconditional ceasefire by all armed groups.

Facilitation of humanitarian aid for displaced populations.

Opening of key supply routes to ensure unimpeded aid delivery.

Comprehensive securitisation of Goma and surrounding areas.

The defense chiefs also proposed additional measures to stabilise eastern DRC, where fighting between government forces and M23 rebels has intensified in recent weeks.

The security situation remains volatile, with renewed clashes leading to significant territorial losses for Kinshasa. The armed group has reportedly seized control of strategic locations, including parts of Goma and Bukavu, raising fears of a humanitarian crisis.

The conflict has triggered mass displacements, with thousands of civilians fleeing to refugee camps in neighbouring Uganda and Rwanda. Regional leaders have emphasised the need for a coordinated military and diplomatic approach to prevent further escalation.

With the latest meeting in Dar es Salaam, both the EAC and SADC have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening joint response mechanisms.

The final decision on intervention strategies now rests with the heads of state, who are expected to meet in the coming weeks to review the recommendations.

As diplomatic and military efforts gain momentum, attention will now turn to the EAC and SADC councils of ministers, who must refine the proposed strategies before implementation.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether regional intervention can bring lasting peace to eastern DRC or if further instability looms.