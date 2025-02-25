Uganda: Mpox Outbreak in Kyotera Sparks Concern As Cases Rise

Kyotera District is grappling with an outbreak of Mpox, which has infected 17 people and claimed two lives, prompting urgent efforts by health officials to contain its spread.

Authorities say the outbreak has been particularly severe in areas with high concentrations of sex workers, including Mutukula, Kakuuto, Kyotera Town Council, and Kaliisizo Town Council.

Dr Joseph Giriman, the head of epidemic surveillance in the district, noted that most reported cases have come from these high-risk communities.

"The majority of reported cases are from areas where commercial sex work is prevalent," Dr. Giriman said.

Dr. Emmanuel Ssekyeru, director of Kalisizo Hospital, which has admitted 14 Mpox patients, warned that the hospital is struggling to manage the outbreak due to limited resources.

Three other patients have been treated at Kakuuto Hospital.

"Our biggest challenge is ensuring proper patient management. Some patients leave before they have fully recovered, which increases the chances of spreading the disease in the community," he said.

Health officials are particularly concerned about the rapid transmission in border areas, with Kyotera's proximity to Tanzania raising fears of cross-border infections.

The two confirmed deaths have heightened tensions among both residents and local authorities.

Dr. Giriman acknowledged that public awareness about the disease remains low, hampering containment efforts. He also cited logistical setbacks, particularly fuel shortages, which have made it difficult for health workers to reach remote villages.

Kyotera Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Apollo Mugume has urged residents to take precautions, particularly those operating bars and lodges, which he described as potential hotspots for the virus.

"Kyotera shares a border with Tanzania, making it even more important to strengthen measures against the spread of Mpox," Mugume said.

He also advised those using public transport to observe proper hygiene, including regular hand washing.

Dorah Nayiga, the district's women's leader, urged women to avoid engaging in commercial sex work, which has been identified as a key risk factor in the outbreak.

"We are advising women to prioritize their health and family stability instead of engaging in risky behavior that could expose them to this deadly disease," Nayiga said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Residents have called on the government to intensify public health education efforts and ensure adequate treatment options at government hospitals.

Many have also urged people to seek medical attention rather than turning to traditional healers.

Kyotera has previously faced outbreaks of Anthrax, Marburg, and Ebola. With Mpox now adding to the district's health burden, authorities are racing to contain the disease before it spreads further.