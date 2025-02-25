Uganda: Two Pupils Injured As Heavy Winds Blow Off School Roofs in Katakwi

Okoore Sub-county Speaker Samuel Osinge has urged the district authorities to respond urgently, calling for temporary tents to facilitate learning.

Two pupils of Ocwiin Primary School in Okoore Sub County, Katakwi District, are recovering from injuries after strong winds blew off the roofs of four classrooms on February 24, 2024.

Lydia Atim and James Alemukori, both in Primary Five, are receiving treatment at Ocwiin Trading Centre Clinic.

James Etimu Elesu, the deputy head teacher, described the terrifying incident, saying the winds first struck on February 22, partially damaging the Primary Three classroom.

Two days later, during remedial lessons, another round of strong winds ripped off the roofs of four classrooms.

"It was by God's grace that only two children sustained injuries," Etimu said.

"Lydia Atim dislocated her knee while running out of the classroom, and James Alemukori injured his foot after stepping on timber with a nail."

During the initial storm, five other pupils sustained minor injuries while evacuating, with some struck by falling timber and others suffering bruises.

The destruction has left Primary One, Two, Three, and Five classrooms without roofs, disrupting lessons for over 440 learners.

Teachers are now forced to conduct classes under trees, though many have also been stripped of their leaves due to the strong winds.

"We are stranded. Teaching under trees will be a challenge, and we need immediate intervention," Etimu added.

Okoore Sub-county Speaker Samuel Osinge has urged the district authorities to respond urgently, calling for temporary tents to facilitate learning.

"The classrooms, built in 2004, are very old and weak. The walls are cracked, and the floors have lost cement. This disaster was inevitable," Osinge explained.

The Katakwi District Education Department has acknowledged the incident and plans to assess the damage on February 27 to determine the necessary intervention.

School authorities and local leaders are now appealing for urgent support to restore the classrooms and prevent further disruptions to learning.