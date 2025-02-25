Uganda: Kooki Residents Rally for Clean Water in Bulunji Bwansi Initiative

25 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Zainab Namusaazi Ssengendo

Led by local leaders, the residents of Ssabawaali-Magabi village dedicated themselves to cleaning water springs in Magabi and Kiteredde, which serve as the primary water sources for the community.

Residents of Musaale-Kibanda Sub-county in Kooki have embraced the Bulunji Bwansi community cleanliness initiative, aiming to improve sanitation and curb disease outbreaks.

Led by local leaders, the residents of Ssabawaali-Magabi village dedicated themselves to cleaning water springs in Magabi and Kiteredde, which serve as the primary water sources for the community.

The initiative was spearheaded by Owek. Gertrude Ssebugwawo Nakalanzi, the Kabaka's Chief in Kooki, alongside Ssettabi Nuhu, the Kabaka's representative in Musaale-Kibanda. Ssettabi emphasized the significance of clean water sources, noting that contamination poses a serious health risk to the community.

"Residents depend on these springs for drinking and household use. Cleaning them is essential in preventing waterborne diseases," he said.

Gerald Lukyamuzi, the head of sanitation in Kooki, highlighted the challenges residents face in accessing clean water, with some walking up to 15 kilometers through dense bushes to fetch it.

He raised concerns about the safety of women and children, noting that long journeys to water sources have contributed to cases of sexual violence.

"These long distances have led to an increase in teenage pregnancies and incidents of rape, as perpetrators take advantage of the vulnerable situation," Lukyamuzi said.

Sylvia Namugumya, a resident, pointed out the poor condition of the springs, which lack protective barriers to prevent contamination.

She warned that without proper infrastructure, people risk falling into the springs, further worsening the sanitation crisis.

Steven Kyakaala, chairman of Kiteredde village, lamented the high cost of clean water, which ranges between Shs 1,500 and Shs 2,000 per jerrycan.

"This makes it difficult for many residents to afford safe drinking water, as they already struggle with financial hardships," Kyakaala said.

Despite these challenges, residents commended the Kingdom of Buganda for supporting the cleanliness drive, which has instilled a sense of responsibility for environmental care.

However, they also appealed to the government and well-wishers to invest in water infrastructure to ease their burden.

Owek. Gertrude Ssebugwawo Nakalanzi acknowledged the urgent need for clean water and pledged to report the issue to higher authorities for possible intervention.

She urged residents to uphold community cleanliness, stressing that instilling these values in children would ensure a healthier future for generations to come.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.