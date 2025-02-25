Uganda: Mpox in Uganda - From Low-Income Communities to Middle-Class Offices

Uganda has been battling an mpox outbreak for over six months, with early cases concentrated in low-income urban settlements.

However, a shift is emerging as the disease now spreads into middle-class neighbourhoods and corporate offices. Health experts identify commercial sex work as a significant driver of this transition, enabling the virus to move beyond its original hotspots.

Initially, mpox thrived in overcrowded areas where poor sanitation, limited healthcare access, and high-risk social behaviours--including commercial sex work contributed to its rapid spread.

However, new infections in professionals and office spaces suggest the outbreak is no longer confined to these communities.

"We are now seeing cases in workplaces and middle-class areas, indicating that transmission patterns have changed," says Dr. Henry Kyobe, Uganda's Incident Commander for the Mpox Response.

According to health officials, the nature of commercial sex work has played a crucial role in this shift. With clients coming from various social and economic backgrounds, the industry serves as a transmission bridge, allowing the virus to spread more widely.

"Commercial sex work has been a major factor in the expansion of mpox beyond initial clusters," Dr. Kyobe explains.

Mpox is a viral infection characterised by fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a distinctive rash. It spreads primarily through close physical contact, making high-risk social interactions a key driver of transmission.

Uganda's Ministry of Health now warns that with mpox reaching middle-class spaces, increased vigilance is needed to contain further spread.

"We urge the public to be cautious, seek medical attention if they develop symptoms, and avoid close contact with infected individuals," Dr. Kyobe advises.

As of February 20, 2025, Uganda had recorded:

3,310 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.

521 cases in the last 14 days.

73 new cases in the past 72 hours.

22 cumulative deaths linked to the virus.

A total of 90 districts have reported at least one case of mpox since the outbreak started last year. The most affected areas include:

Kampala District (leading in reported cases).

Masaka City, Wakiso, Lwengo, Mukono, Kyotera, Mbale City, and Bushenyi, which all recorded new cases by February 20, 2025.

What Next?

With mpox now spreading beyond its initial epicenters, public health officials emphasise the need for targeted interventions. Increased awareness, timely medical interventions, and addressing high-risk transmission routes--such as commercial sex work--will be crucial in preventing further outbreaks.