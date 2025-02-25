Namibia: Weather Office Warns of More Flash Floods Expected

The Namibia Meteorological Service has warned the public of moderate to heavy thunderstorms with flash floods expected this week.

Chief forecaster Odillo Kgobetsi on Tuesday said heavy thunderstorms and flash floods are expected to affect the Otjozondjupa, Omaheke, Khomas and Hardap regions.

"The La Nina events creates a low pressure system established over the Southern African Development Community area which gives dominance to severe and heavy thunderstorms which will mainly affect the Otjozondjupa, Omaheke, Khomas and Hardap regions," he said.

Kgobetsi added that the La Nina is a weather phenomenon that typically brings above average rainfall during January to March.