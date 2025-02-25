Somalia: Ethiopia, Somalia to Enhance Counterterrorism Efforts

Ethiopia and Somalia are set to formalize military cooperation through a Status of Force Agreement to enhance counterterrorism efforts.

The agreement follows discussions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed(PhD) and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud(PhD) in Addis Ababa, as well as further talks between military leaders in Mogadishu.

A high-level Ethiopian delegation, led by Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Chief of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), paid a one-day working visit to Somalia on February 22, 2025.

The delegation included National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) Head Redwan Hussein and other officials.

They were welcomed by Somali defense officials, including Chief of Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Odawa Yusuf Rage and NISA Director Amb. Abdullahi Mohamed Ali.

Discussions focused on strengthening joint operations against Al-Shabaab, maintaining regional stability, and supporting the newly launched African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which succeeds ATMIS.

The leaders praised Ethiopia's contributions to regional peace and emphasized the need for continued cooperation in combating terrorism.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to supporting ongoing security efforts and recognized Ethiopia's role in stabilizing the region. The discussions also noted the positive impact of the Ankara Declaration on strengthening diplomatic ties.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 25 FEBRUARY