Nigeria: At CJID Workshop, Media Executives, Journalists Discuss Legal Challenges Against Journalism

Scores of Nigerian journalists and media executives gathered on Monday in Abuja to discuss legal challenges and laws that criminalise journalism and Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs).

The discussion took place at a one-day training event organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

The workshop, involving leading media executives and civil society professionals as facilitators and participants, saw intensive discussion around laws hindering press freedom; the use of defamation as a tool of suppressing press freedom; public perception of media and press freedom as well as guiding principles of code of conduct and code of ethics for Nigerian journalists.

Experts who spoke at the event called for stronger collaboration among newsrooms and the need to review existing regulations to allow for a free press that can successfully carry out its constitutional accountability duties.

The event featured speakers including Musikilu Mojeed, Editor-in-Chief of PREMIUM TIMES and President of the International Press Institute(IPI); Dayo Aiyetan, Executive Director of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR); Idris Akinbajo, Managing Editor of PREMIUM TIMES; Hamza Idris, Editor-in-Chief of Daily Trust; Busola Ajibola, Deputy Director of Journalism Programmme at the CJID; and Mojirayo Ogunlana, Executive Director of Digi Civic.

In his remark, Mr Mojeed lamented how SLAPPs are being weaponised against journalists in Nigeria, saying, in some cases the lawsuits against media organisations are frivolous.

"In Nigeria, fraudulent lawsuits are often filed without consequence. If a journalist reports on corruption, the accused may sue--not necessarily to win the case, but t financially cripple the journalist or media house," Mr Mojeed said.

He referenced a defamation lawsuit filed by Benedicta Daudu against PREMIUM TIMES. Ms Daudu, a professor who cheated in an examination and was sanctioned by the University of Jos, has accused PREMIUM TIMES of defamation.

"These cases illustrate that, no matter how careful we are, the legal system can still be weaponised against journalists. Unfortunately, the consequences of SLAPPs go beyond financial losses. They erode press freedom and discourage investigative journalism," Mr Mojeed added.

In her intervention, Hauwa Nuhu, the Managing Editor of HumanAngle, noted that beyond legal threats, internal pressures also contribute to censorship within newsrooms.

"I believe the internal censorship is precisely one of the intended consequences of these legal battles. When editorial teams deliberate over story pitches, they remember the thousands of pounds spent on legal fees for transcription or the tens of thousands of dollars paid in settlements. This forces them to reconsider the types of stories they pursue, the risks they are willing to take, and whether certain investigations are worth the financial burden," she said.

"When you factor in Nigeria's already strained media economy--where journalists struggle to receive competitive salaries--the pool of potential stories shrinks even further.

"We are operating in a media climate where financial constraints make it difficult to sustain investigative journalism. On top of that, media houses are forced to spend exorbitant amounts on legal battles," Ms Nuhu said

CJID's Ms Ajibola said there was the need to continue the conversation. She said to build a healthy democracy, the media must enjoy unbridled freedom to do its job.

She took participants thtough the challenges of the importance of gender-sensitive reporting and unique challenges of female journalists.

"Many female journalists are forced into silence due to targeted attacks. It is crucial that journalists report press freedom violations themselves so that support structures can be activated," she said.

Tracking press freedom violations

To document press freedom violations, the CJID has developed the Press Attack Tracker, an online platform that compiles data on journalist harassment in Nigeria.

A Project Associate for CJID's Media Freedom Project, Adebayo Aare, demonstrated how journalists can access real-time reports via www.pressattack.africa.

"We estimate that only 60 per cent of press attacks are documented, meaning 40 per cent go unreported. This data helps us push for policy changes," Mr Aare said.

The tracker records incidents from 1986 to 2025, categorising them by year, state, type of attack, perpetrator, and gender of the journalist.

He said the dashboard also highlights states with the highest number of press violations and ongoing legal battles.

On her part, CJID's Project Manager for Media Freedom, Christiana Longe, said legal actions are being taken against press freedom violations.

"We have ongoing court cases challenging censorship. Last year, we won a case against the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), though it is now under appeal," she said.

State-actors responsible for most attacks on journalists

On 30 October 2024, the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) had identified security agencies and politicians as key perpetrators of media harassment in Nigeria.

WSCIJ's Chief Executive Officer, Motunrayo Alaka, revealed that research showed that 70 per cent of attacks on journalists were linked to police and politicians, particularly during elections and civic protests.

"It's an aberration when institutions overseeing elections also harass journalists covering them," she said.

She also noted that 90 per cent of journalist attacks occurred while on assignment, including instances of tear gas, shootings, bombings, and threats.

This newspaper reported that one recent example of press violations involved Yakubu Mohammed, a Premium Times journalist who was attacked while covering the #EndBadGovernance protest in Abuja.

Mr Mohammed was beaten, harassed, and struck on the head with a rifle butt despite wearing a press jacket. His only offence was reporting the demonstration.

At least 30 other journalists have faced similar attacks while covering protests, according to the Press Attack Tracker. Many also narrowly escaped death when security forces opened fire on demonstrators.

Media collaboration as the solution

Experts at the Monday's workshop stressed that stronger media collaboration is the best way to combat legal harassment and censorship.

Participants agreed that fostering alliances between media houses, legal organisations, and press freedom advocates is crucial in resisting growing pressures against journalism in Nigeria.

As legal threats, internal censorship, and financial constraints continue to threaten press freedom, the journalists called for greater unity in pushing back against these attacks. With strategic collaboration, better documentation, and stronger advocacy, the media can resist efforts to silence critical reporting.