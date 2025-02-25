Nigeria: I May Quit APC but Won't Join PDP - El-Rufai

24 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Lere

"I am still in the APC and will remain until when they have completely failed on their founding obligations."

The former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has denied rumors that he plans to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), despite reportedly meeting with some of the party's leaders in Kaduna.

Mr El-Rufai, a prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), admitted that he may quit the APC but said he will not join the PDP.

"I am still in the APC and will remain until when they have completely failed on their founding obligations," the former governor said in an interview on Arise Television on Monday evening.

"I did not leave the party, the party left me," he added. "I will surely leave it and don't rule that out provided it does not return to the founding principles."

Although Monday's interview was his first public interview since he was rejected as a minister by the Senate, the former Kaduna governor has recently been criticising the APC in public fora including on his social media handles.

More details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.