Nigeria: I May Quit APC but Won't Join PDP - El-Rufai

"I am still in the APC and will remain until when they have completely failed on their founding obligations."

The former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has denied rumors that he plans to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), despite reportedly meeting with some of the party's leaders in Kaduna.

Mr El-Rufai, a prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), admitted that he may quit the APC but said he will not join the PDP.

"I am still in the APC and will remain until when they have completely failed on their founding obligations," the former governor said in an interview on Arise Television on Monday evening.

"I did not leave the party, the party left me," he added. "I will surely leave it and don't rule that out provided it does not return to the founding principles."

Although Monday's interview was his first public interview since he was rejected as a minister by the Senate, the former Kaduna governor has recently been criticising the APC in public fora including on his social media handles.

More details later...