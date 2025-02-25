Kenya: Athletics Icon Sang Urges Kenya to Bid for More International Events

Renowned athletics coach Patrick Sang' has urged Athletics Kenya (AK) to bid for bigger competitions to increase Kenya's stature as a sports destination.

Sang' says the country has proven its ability and capacity to host world-class events hence the need for the federation to aim higher.

"Any sport is driven by the viewers and fans. Every time we have hosted world events, our rating have gone very high. I know the president here (Jack Tuwei) will do more to bring us the bigger ones (events)," Sang' said.

His comments come amid plans by AK to bid for the 2029 World Championships after unsuccessfully battling Tokyo to host this year's edition, set for the Japanese capital in September.

Kenya has also in the past hosted two major athletics competitions: the World Cross Country Championships (2007) and the World Under 20 Championships (2021).

The country also harbours ambitions of hosting a leg of the Diamond League circuit -- following in the footsteps of Morocco as far as Africa is concerned.

It is currently the host of two World Athletics (WA) gold label events: the Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour Gold and the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour -- the only ones in Africa.

Reflecting on the impact of the latter event, Sang' said the competition has cemented Kenya's place on the global map while impacting local athletes with a platform to nurture their talents.

"We appreciate AK for lobbying for the sirikwa Classic. We have seen talents nurtured and nations brought together. This event has done a lot for us as the sport of athletics and Kenya as a country," the 1992 Olympic 3000m steeplechase silver medalist said.

The two-time world 3000m steeplechase silver medalist further urged athletes not to ignore cross country, noting that it plays a pivotal role in their mental and physical preparedness over the entire course of the season.

"Yes, I encourage athletes to run in cross country. This is the foundation to build towards track and field. I encourage athletes to run in cross country, whether local or abroad," he said.

Sang enjoyed a colourful career before hanging his spikes to venture into coaching.

Apart from the aforementioned medals, he also won gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the 1987 All Africa Games in Nairobi.

He is the coach of two-time world record holder for the men's marathon, Eliud Kipchoge, and triple Olympic champion, Faith Kipyegon.