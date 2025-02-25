Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 - Everything You Need to Know

25 February 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are underway ahead of the 15th edition that will bring together the best women's football teams in Africa.

Below are the latest results of the qualifiers.

Qualifying Phases

The first round will take place from February 19 to 26, 2025.

The second round will take place from October 20 to 28, 2025.

First Round

February 19, 2025

(Times in GMT)

14:00

South Sudan 0-5 Algeria

16:00

Niger 0 - 2 Gambia

February 20, 2025

14:00

Botswana 0-2 DR Congo

Tanzania 3-1 Equatorial Guinea

15:30

Gabon 0-6 Mali

16:00

Benin 2-1 Sierra Leone

Angola 2-1 Zimbabwe

February 21, 2025

13:00

  • Kenya 0-0 Tunisia

14:00

  • Eswatini 0-3 Namibia
  • Uganda 2-0 Ethiopia
  • Rwanda 0-1 Egypt

16:30

  • Guinea 2-2 Cape Verde

17:00

  • Djibouti 0-5 Togo

February 23, 2025

17:00

  • Burundi 0-1 Burkina Faso

February 24, 2025

15:00

  • Gambia 2-1 Niger

17:00

  • Sierra Leone 1-3 Benin

February 25, 2025

17:00

  • Egypt vs. Rwanda

18:00

  • Mali vs. Gabon

19:00

  • Algeria vs. South Sudan

February 26, 2025

13:00

  • Ethiopia vs. Uganda

14:00

  • Namibia vs. Eswatini
  • Tunisia vs. Kenya
  • Zimbabwe vs. Angola

17:00

  • Burkina Faso vs. Burundi
  • DR Congo vs. Botswana
  • Togo vs. Djibouti

18:00

  • Cape Verde vs. Guinea
  • Senegal vs. Chad

19:00

  • Equatorial Guinea vs. Tanzania

Second Round

● M33 & M34: Angola - Zimbabwe vs. Malawi

● M35 & M36: Botswana - DR Congo vs. South Africa

● M37 & M38: Tanzania - Equatorial Guinea vs. Uganda - Ethiopia

● M39 & M40: Eswatini - Namibia vs. Zambia

● M41 & M42: Burundi - Burkina Faso vs. Djibouti - Togo

● M43 & M44: South Sudan - Algeria vs. Cameroon

● M45 & M46: Rwanda - Egypt vs. Ghana

● M47 & M48: Kenya - Tunisia vs. Gambia

● M49 & M50: Benin vs. Nigeria

● M51 & M52: Guinea - Cape Verde vs. Gabon - Mali

● M53 & M54: Senegal vs. Ivory Coast

Dates

The dates for the final phase of the competition will be soon be communicated by CAF.

Stadiums

The selected stadiums for the competition will be revealed in due course.

Format

The final phase of the competition is structured into three groups of four teams.

The top two teams from each group will qualify directly for the quarter-finals, along with the two best third-placed teams.

From this stage, the competition adopts a knockout format leading up to the final, where the winner will be crowned.

Achievements:

Year Host Winner Score Finalist Third Place Score Fourth
1991 Home and Away Nigeria 2 - 0 & 4 - 0 Cameroon Guinea / Zambia No third place match
1995 Home and Away Nigeria 4 - 1 & 7 - 1 South Africa Angola / Ghana No third place match
1998 Nigeria Nigeria 2 - 0 Ghana DR Congo 3 - 3 (3 - 1) Penalties Cameroon
2000 South Africa Nigeria 2 - 0 South Africa Ghana 6 - 3 Zimbabwe
2002 Nigeria Nigeria 2 - 0 Ghana Cameroon 3 - 0 South Africa
2004 South Africa Nigeria 5 - 0 Cameroon Ghana 0 - 0 (6 - 5) Penalties Ethiopia
2006 Nigeria Nigeria 1 - 0 Ghana South Africa 2 - 2 (5 - 4) Penalties Cameroon
2008 Equatorial Guinea Equatorial Guinea 2 - 1 South Africa Nigeria 1 - 1 (5 - 4) Penalties Cameroon
2010 South Africa Nigeria 4 - 2 Equatorial Guinea South Africa 2 - 0 Cameroon
2012 Equatorial Guinea Equatorial Guinea 4 - 0 South Africa Cameroon 1 - 0 Nigeria
2014 Namibia Nigeria 2 - 0 Cameroon Cote d'Ivoire 1 - 0 South Africa
2016 Cameroon Nigeria 1 - 0 Cameroon Ghana 1 - 0 South Africa
2018 Ghana Nigeria 0 - 0 (4 - 3) Penalties South Africa Cameroon 4 - 2 Mali
2020 Competition cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2022 Morocco South Africa 2 - 1 Morocco Zambia 1 - 0 Nigeria

Country Records

Rank Country Wins Runners-up Third Place Fourth Years of Title
1️Nigeria 10 1️-1️ 0️ 1️ 1991, 1995, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018
2️ Equatorial Guinea 2️ 1️ 0️ 0️ 2008, 2012
3️ South Africa 1️ 5️ 2️ 3️ 2022
4️ Cameroon 0️ 4️ 3️ 4️
5️ Ghana 0 3️ 4️ 0️
6️ Morocco 0️ 1️ 0️ 0️
7️Angola 0️ 0️ 1️ 0️
8 Cote d'Ivoire 0️ 0️ 1️ 0️
9. Guinea 0️ 0️ 1️ 0️
10. DR Congo 0️ 0️ 1️ 0️
11. Zambia 0️ 0️ 1️ 0️
12. Ethiopia 0️ 0️ 0️ 1️
1️3. Mali 0️ 0️ 0️ 1️
14. Zimbabwe 0️ 0 0 1

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.