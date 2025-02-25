Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 - Everything You Need to Know

The TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are underway ahead of the 15th edition that will bring together the best women's football teams in Africa.

Below are the latest results of the qualifiers.

Qualifying Phases

The first round will take place from February 19 to 26, 2025.

The second round will take place from October 20 to 28, 2025.

First Round

February 19, 2025

(Times in GMT)

14:00

South Sudan 0-5 Algeria

16:00

Niger 0 - 2 Gambia

February 20, 2025

14:00

Botswana 0-2 DR Congo

Tanzania 3-1 Equatorial Guinea

15:30

Gabon 0-6 Mali

16:00

Benin 2-1 Sierra Leone

Angola 2-1 Zimbabwe

February 21, 2025

13:00

Kenya 0-0 Tunisia

14:00

Eswatini 0-3 Namibia

Uganda 2-0 Ethiopia

Rwanda 0-1 Egypt

16:30

Guinea 2-2 Cape Verde

17:00

Djibouti 0-5 Togo

February 23, 2025

17:00

Burundi 0-1 Burkina Faso

February 24, 2025

15:00

Gambia 2-1 Niger

17:00

Sierra Leone 1-3 Benin

February 25, 2025

17:00

Egypt vs. Rwanda

18:00

Mali vs. Gabon

19:00

Algeria vs. South Sudan

February 26, 2025

13:00

Ethiopia vs. Uganda

14:00

Namibia vs. Eswatini

Tunisia vs. Kenya

Zimbabwe vs. Angola

17:00

Burkina Faso vs. Burundi

DR Congo vs. Botswana

Togo vs. Djibouti

18:00

Cape Verde vs. Guinea

Senegal vs. Chad

19:00

Equatorial Guinea vs. Tanzania

Second Round

● M33 & M34: Angola - Zimbabwe vs. Malawi

● M35 & M36: Botswana - DR Congo vs. South Africa

● M37 & M38: Tanzania - Equatorial Guinea vs. Uganda - Ethiopia

● M39 & M40: Eswatini - Namibia vs. Zambia

● M41 & M42: Burundi - Burkina Faso vs. Djibouti - Togo

● M43 & M44: South Sudan - Algeria vs. Cameroon

● M45 & M46: Rwanda - Egypt vs. Ghana

● M47 & M48: Kenya - Tunisia vs. Gambia

● M49 & M50: Benin vs. Nigeria

● M51 & M52: Guinea - Cape Verde vs. Gabon - Mali

● M53 & M54: Senegal vs. Ivory Coast

Dates

The dates for the final phase of the competition will be soon be communicated by CAF.

Stadiums

The selected stadiums for the competition will be revealed in due course.

Format

The final phase of the competition is structured into three groups of four teams.

The top two teams from each group will qualify directly for the quarter-finals, along with the two best third-placed teams.

From this stage, the competition adopts a knockout format leading up to the final, where the winner will be crowned.

Achievements:

Year Host Winner Score Finalist Third Place Score Fourth 1991 Home and Away Nigeria 2 - 0 & 4 - 0 Cameroon Guinea / Zambia No third place match ❌ 1995 Home and Away Nigeria 4 - 1 & 7 - 1 South Africa Angola / Ghana No third place match ❌ 1998 Nigeria Nigeria 2 - 0 Ghana DR Congo 3 - 3 (3 - 1) Penalties Cameroon 2000 South Africa Nigeria 2 - 0 South Africa Ghana 6 - 3 Zimbabwe 2002 Nigeria Nigeria 2 - 0 Ghana Cameroon 3 - 0 South Africa 2004 South Africa Nigeria 5 - 0 Cameroon Ghana 0 - 0 (6 - 5) Penalties Ethiopia 2006 Nigeria Nigeria 1 - 0 Ghana South Africa 2 - 2 (5 - 4) Penalties Cameroon 2008 Equatorial Guinea Equatorial Guinea 2 - 1 South Africa Nigeria 1 - 1 (5 - 4) Penalties Cameroon 2010 South Africa Nigeria 4 - 2 Equatorial Guinea South Africa 2 - 0 Cameroon 2012 Equatorial Guinea Equatorial Guinea 4 - 0 South Africa Cameroon 1 - 0 Nigeria 2014 Namibia Nigeria 2 - 0 Cameroon Cote d'Ivoire 1 - 0 South Africa 2016 Cameroon Nigeria 1 - 0 Cameroon Ghana 1 - 0 South Africa 2018 Ghana Nigeria 0 - 0 (4 - 3) Penalties South Africa Cameroon 4 - 2 Mali 2020 Competition cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2022 Morocco South Africa 2 - 1 Morocco Zambia 1 - 0 Nigeria

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Country Records