Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 - Everything You Need to Know

The TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are underway ahead of the 15th edition that will bring together the best women's football teams in Africa.
Below are the latest results of the qualifiers.
Qualifying Phases
The first round will take place from February 19 to 26, 2025.
The second round will take place from October 20 to 28, 2025.
First Round
February 19, 2025
(Times in GMT)
14:00
South Sudan 0-5 Algeria
16:00
Niger 0 - 2 Gambia
February 20, 2025
14:00
Botswana 0-2 DR Congo
Tanzania 3-1 Equatorial Guinea
15:30
Gabon 0-6 Mali
16:00
Benin 2-1 Sierra Leone
Angola 2-1 Zimbabwe
February 21, 2025
13:00
- Kenya 0-0 Tunisia
14:00
- Eswatini 0-3 Namibia
- Uganda 2-0 Ethiopia
- Rwanda 0-1 Egypt
16:30
- Guinea 2-2 Cape Verde
17:00
- Djibouti 0-5 Togo
February 23, 2025
17:00
- Burundi 0-1 Burkina Faso
February 24, 2025
15:00
- Gambia 2-1 Niger
17:00
- Sierra Leone 1-3 Benin
February 25, 2025
17:00
- Egypt vs. Rwanda
18:00
- Mali vs. Gabon
19:00
- Algeria vs. South Sudan
February 26, 2025
13:00
- Ethiopia vs. Uganda
14:00
- Namibia vs. Eswatini
- Tunisia vs. Kenya
- Zimbabwe vs. Angola
17:00
- Burkina Faso vs. Burundi
- DR Congo vs. Botswana
- Togo vs. Djibouti
18:00
- Cape Verde vs. Guinea
- Senegal vs. Chad
19:00
- Equatorial Guinea vs. Tanzania
Second Round
● M33 & M34: Angola - Zimbabwe vs. Malawi
● M35 & M36: Botswana - DR Congo vs. South Africa
● M37 & M38: Tanzania - Equatorial Guinea vs. Uganda - Ethiopia
● M39 & M40: Eswatini - Namibia vs. Zambia
● M41 & M42: Burundi - Burkina Faso vs. Djibouti - Togo
● M43 & M44: South Sudan - Algeria vs. Cameroon
● M45 & M46: Rwanda - Egypt vs. Ghana
● M47 & M48: Kenya - Tunisia vs. Gambia
● M49 & M50: Benin vs. Nigeria
● M51 & M52: Guinea - Cape Verde vs. Gabon - Mali
● M53 & M54: Senegal vs. Ivory Coast
Dates
The dates for the final phase of the competition will be soon be communicated by CAF.
Stadiums
The selected stadiums for the competition will be revealed in due course.
Format
The final phase of the competition is structured into three groups of four teams.
The top two teams from each group will qualify directly for the quarter-finals, along with the two best third-placed teams.
From this stage, the competition adopts a knockout format leading up to the final, where the winner will be crowned.
Achievements:
|Year
|Host
|Winner
|Score
|Finalist
|Third Place
|Score
|Fourth
|1991
|Home and Away
|Nigeria
|2 - 0 & 4 - 0
|Cameroon
|Guinea / Zambia
|No third place match
|❌
|1995
|Home and Away
|Nigeria
|4 - 1 & 7 - 1
|South Africa
|Angola / Ghana
|No third place match
|❌
|1998
|Nigeria
|Nigeria
|2 - 0
|Ghana
|DR Congo
|3 - 3 (3 - 1) Penalties
|Cameroon
|2000
|South Africa
|Nigeria
|2 - 0
|South Africa
|Ghana
|6 - 3
|Zimbabwe
|2002
|Nigeria
|Nigeria
|2 - 0
|Ghana
|Cameroon
|3 - 0
|South Africa
|2004
|South Africa
|Nigeria
|5 - 0
|Cameroon
|Ghana
|0 - 0 (6 - 5) Penalties
|Ethiopia
|2006
|Nigeria
|Nigeria
|1 - 0
|Ghana
|South Africa
|2 - 2 (5 - 4) Penalties
|Cameroon
|2008
|Equatorial Guinea
|Equatorial Guinea
|2 - 1
|South Africa
|Nigeria
|1 - 1 (5 - 4) Penalties
|Cameroon
|2010
|South Africa
|Nigeria
|4 - 2
|Equatorial Guinea
|South Africa
|2 - 0
|Cameroon
|2012
|Equatorial Guinea
|Equatorial Guinea
|4 - 0
|South Africa
|Cameroon
|1 - 0
|Nigeria
|2014
|Namibia
|Nigeria
|2 - 0
|Cameroon
|Cote d'Ivoire
|1 - 0
|South Africa
|2016
|Cameroon
|Nigeria
|1 - 0
|Cameroon
|Ghana
|1 - 0
|South Africa
|2018
|Ghana
|Nigeria
|0 - 0 (4 - 3) Penalties
|South Africa
|Cameroon
|4 - 2
|Mali
|2020
|Competition cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|2022
|Morocco
|South Africa
|2 - 1
|Morocco
|Zambia
|1 - 0
|Nigeria
Country Records
|Rank
|Country
|Wins
|Runners-up
|Third Place
|Fourth
|Years of Title
|1️Nigeria
|10
|1️-1️
|0️
|1️
|1991, 1995, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018
|2️ Equatorial Guinea
|2️
|1️
|0️
|0️
|2008, 2012
|3️ South Africa
|1️
|5️
|2️
|3️
|2022
|4️ Cameroon
|0️
|4️
|3️
|4️
|❌
|5️ Ghana
|0
|3️
|4️
|0️
|❌
|6️ Morocco
|0️
|1️
|0️
|0️
|❌
|7️Angola
|0️
|0️
|1️
|0️
|❌
|8 Cote d'Ivoire
|0️
|0️
|1️
|0️
|❌
|9. Guinea
|0️
|0️
|1️
|0️
|❌
|10. DR Congo
|0️
|0️
|1️
|0️
|❌
|11. Zambia
|0️
|0️
|1️
|0️
|❌
|12. Ethiopia
|0️
|0️
|0️
|1️
|❌
|1️3. Mali
|0️
|0️
|0️
|1️
|❌
|14. Zimbabwe
|0️
|0
|0
|1
|❌