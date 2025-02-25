Congo-Kinshasa: Kenyatta, Desalegn, Obasanjo Named Peace Facilitators for DRC Process

25 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Editorial Desk

Nairobi — The East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have appointed former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo as peace facilitators for the newly merged EAC-SADC peace process in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The decision was reached during a high-level Joint Summit held in Dar es Salaam on February 8, 2025, co-chaired by Zimbabwean President and SADC Chairperson Emmerson Mnangagwa and Kenyan President and EAC Chairperson William Ruto. The summit aimed to strengthen regional efforts to restore stability in eastern DRC, which has been plagued by persistent armed conflicts.

The appointment of the three leaders signifies a shift towards a more unified and coordinated approach, merging the separate Luanda and Nairobi peace tracks into a single process. This move is expected to enhance diplomatic efforts, ensuring a more effective response to the ongoing crisis.

Following the summit, preparatory meetings were held in Nairobi on February 21, where EAC Chiefs of Defence Forces (CDFs) discussed strategic directives for peace enforcement. SADC military leaders convened separately in Dar es Salaam to assess security concerns in the region. These meetings set the stage for a joint gathering of EAC and SADC military chiefs scheduled for February 24, followed by a Joint Ministerial Meeting on February 28 to review progress and agree on further security measures.

Key priorities outlined in the summit include securing Goma and its surrounding areas, facilitating humanitarian aid, reopening critical supply routes, and enforcing an immediate ceasefire. Armed groups, including M23, have been urged to adhere to the ceasefire agreements set out in the EAC-SADC framework.

The merger of the two peace processes underscores a growing recognition that regional cooperation is essential in addressing the crisis in eastern DRC. With Kenyatta, Desalegn, and Obasanjo at the helm, stakeholders hope for a more structured and effective approach to peacebuilding in the conflict-torn region.

