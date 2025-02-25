Kenya: Nairobi County's Debt to Kenya Power Rises to Sh3bn Amid Billing Dispute

Nairobi — Nairobi County's debt to Kenya Power has surged by Sh1.3 billion in the past two years, reaching Sh3 billion, as tensions between the two entities escalate over unpaid electricity bills.

On Friday morning, Nairobi City County officers, accompanied by armed police, stormed Kenya Power's headquarters at Stima Plaza, blocking entrances with garbage trucks and towing 10 company vehicles.

The officers also arrested several employees, some of whom sustained injuries.

Kenya Power has accused the county of failing to honor a repayment plan agreed upon in December 2024.

During that meeting, Governor Johnson Sakaja pledged to pay Sh60 million monthly toward the old debt and Sh50 million for the current bill.

However, in January 2025, the county only remitted Sh36 million, far below the Sh330 million required for bills covering November 2024 to January 2025.

After issuing multiple reminders, Kenya Power disconnected power to several county facilities on February 14.

The county later committed to paying Sh133 million, leading to the restoration of electricity supply on February 21.

In apparent retaliation, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company disconnected water supply to Kenya Power offices, including Stima Plaza and Electricity House, and blocked sewer lines, despite no outstanding water bills.

Kenya Power dismissed claims that it owes the county money for wayleave charges, citing Section 223 of the Energy Act, 2019, which prohibits public bodies from imposing levies on energy infrastructure without Cabinet Secretary approval.

The company emphasized that timely bill payments are essential for sustaining Kenya's energy sector and the broader economy.