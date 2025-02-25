East Africa: Will the New AU Leadership Reshape the Horn of Africa?

opinion

The election of Mohamed Ali Yousef as the African Union (AU) Chairperson for 2025 marks not only a significant political milestone but also a beacon of hope for the Horn of Africa and East Africa, regions that have historically been marginalized in continental discussions. "This victory transcends Yousef; it represents a triumph for all of us in the Horn," emphasizes Aisha Mohamed, a community leader from Mogadishu. As a seasoned diplomat from Djibouti, Yousef steps into this pivotal role with high expectations to address urgent issues such as security, economic integration, climate resilience, and political stability--challenges that characterize a region grappling with prolonged conflicts and economic vulnerabilities.

The Horn of Africa, comprising Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia, and South Sudan, is plagued by interlinked crises, including armed conflicts, climate-induced displacement, and governance challenges. Historical grievances, such as border disputes and ethnic tensions, further complicate the landscape. While East Africa is relatively more stable, it still faces significant hurdles, including trade barriers and alarming youth unemployment rates, with over 60 percent of its population under the age of 25. Yousef's extensive diplomatic experience, including his mediation roles in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict and peace talks in Somalia, positions him as a potential catalyst for transformative change in the region.

Yousef's immediate challenge lies in addressing the ongoing conflicts that threaten regional stability. The civil war in Sudan, escalating tensions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the persistent threats posed by militant groups in Mozambique necessitate urgent intervention. Regional analysts underscore his potential to revitalize AU-led peacekeeping efforts. "Yousef comprehends the intricacies of cross-border conflicts," observes Grace Mwangi, a security expert based in Nairobi. "His success will depend on his ability to rally AU member states to commit both resources and political will." The stakes are high; a failure to act could exacerbate existing crises and impede long-term stability in the region.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), designed to enhance intra-African trade, remains significantly underutilized. East Africa, endowed with strategic ports and emerging markets, looks to Yousef to dismantle bureaucratic hurdles that stifle economic growth. "Reducing non-tariff barriers and enhancing infrastructure could catalyze substantial transformation," highlights Tewodros Gebre (PhD), an Ethiopian economist.

Djibouti's strategic ports and Ethiopia's industrial ambitions could serve as models for regional collaboration, aligning with Yousef's vision for job creation and inclusive growth. With youth unemployment soaring, achieving tangible economic progress is not merely desirable; it is essential for the region's future.

As the Horn of Africa faces some of its most severe droughts in decades, climate action is imperative. Yousef is anticipated to advocate for increased AU funding for climate adaptation projects, including irrigation initiatives in Somalia and renewable energy expansions in Kenya. "Climate change acts as a catalyst for conflict in this region. Solutions must be localized and driven by communities," asserts Nakato Mary, an environmental activist from Uganda.

The region's future is intrinsically linked to its ability to tackle these environmental challenges, which disproportionately affect vulnerable populations.

Yousef's tenure arrives at a crucial time of political transitions, particularly in Sudan, where the democratic process remains stalled, and in Somalia, where state-building efforts are ongoing. Critics urge him to strike a balance between diplomatic pragmatism and accountability.

"The AU must evolve from a stance of non-interference to proactively support the establishment of democratic institutions," contends Samuel Deng, a political analyst based in Juba. As the AU navigates these sensitive political issues, Yousef's capacity to advocate for governance reforms and uphold democratic values will be closely scrutinized.

Despite the optimism surrounding his election, Yousef faces formidable challenges. The AU's bureaucratic inertia, reliance on external funding, and divergent interests among member states could hinder progress. Additionally, balancing the complex geopolitics of the Horn--including Ethiopia's regional ambitions and Eritrea's isolation--will test his diplomatic acumen. "The challenges are substantial," warns Mwangi, "but so too are the opportunities for meaningful change." Navigating these complexities is vital for fostering cooperation among member states.

Yousef's election symbolizes the rising influence of East Africa, with countries like Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda increasingly shaping continental agendas. As he steps into his role, the region watches closely. "This is our moment to lead," declared Hirut Zemene, Ethiopian Foreign Minister. "Yousef's ability to unite Africa while addressing our specific needs will define his legacy." The anticipation is palpable; many believe that effective leadership could alter the trajectory of African unity and collaboration for years to come.

Mohamed Ali Yousef's leadership comes at a pivotal juncture for the continent. As Africa confronts unprecedented challenges, his regional expertise offers a glimmer of hope. For millions across the Horn and East Africa, his success could signify a shift from turmoil to a future marked by stability and prosperity. "We've endured enough. It's time for action," reflects a resident of Mogadishu, capturing the collective yearning for change. The continent's gaze is now fixed on Yousef, representing the dreams of a more united Africa.

International support will be crucial in bolstering Yousef's efforts to implement meaningful reforms and enhance regional stability. By fostering partnerships with global organizations and donor countries, Africa can secure the resources and expertise needed to tackle its complex challenges. Beyond addressing immediate obstacles, such collaboration will pave the way for sustainable development and enduring peace, laying a strong foundation for a prosperous future for the region.

(Theódros Tadesse is a seasoned journalist with extensive experience across various media outlets. He has also served as a communications manager in multiple organizations. Currently, he is the Communications Consultant and Deputy CEO at The Missing Link Communication Consultancy.)