Djibouti Embassy Headquarters Opened in Port Sudan

Portsudan — The new headquarters of the Embassy of the Republic of Djibouti was opened on Monday in the airport district of Portsudan, in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil, and a number of heads and representatives of diplomatic missions present in Portsudan.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated the Djibouti Embassy on joining the group of foreign embassies in Sudan present in Portsudan, indicating that the presence of the Djibouti Embassy in Portsudan constitutes moral support for Sudan. He added, "We appreciate Djibouti's standing with Sudan, and at the same time we regret the standing of some countries that we considered sisterly and friendly with the rebel militia and the opposition that seeks to prolong the war."

The Ambassador Al-Fadil congratulated Djibouti on winning the presidency of the African Union Commission.

Djibouti's Ambassador to Sudan, Issa Khairy Rwabla, said in a statement to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that Sudan and Djibouti have distinguished, ancient and eternal relations and agree on many issues in international forums, pointing to the joint cooperation between the two countries as there are a number of Djiboutian students who graduated from Sudanese universities as well as a Sudanese military hospital in Djibouti.

The Djiboutian ambassador said that Djibouti is trying to play a role in ending the war in Sudan, saying, "Our vision for the war in Sudan is that the solution must be Sudanese without interference in its internal affairs." He added, "We completely reject any title that would undermine Sudan's sovereignty, unity and integrity of its territories." He pointed out, "We see that Sudan, with its leadership, people and experience, has the ability to overcome this ordeal." He hoped that the war would end and Sudan return stronger and regain its position in international and regional forums. He said "We hope that Sudan will return to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development the Eastern African Countries (IGAD) because it is a founder and active member of the organization and its absence weakens the role of the organization.

For his part, the Moroccan Ambassador to Sudan and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ma Al-Ainain, said, "The step of opening the embassy of the Republic of Djibouti in Sudan will be followed by other steps for a group of diplomatic missions."

He expressed his thanks to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its support and assistance to all diplomatic missions and facilitating their tasks in Portsudan. He added that Sudan is able to overcome this ordeal as it has accustomed us to since its independence.

The Saudi Ambassador to Sudan, Ali bin Hassan Jaafar, indicated that the presence of diplomatic missions in Portsudan is temporary and they will soon return to Khartoum. He said, "We are keen to develop relations with Sudan."