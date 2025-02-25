Ad-Damar — Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Malik Agar, said that the war waged by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on Sudan was not limited to military confrontations, but rather systematically targeted the necessities of life, and the education system was one of the victims of the barbaric aggression that turned schools and educational institutions into military barracks and prevented students from sitting for the Sudanese Certificate exams.

when addressing the closing session of the first coordination forum for the Ministers and Directors of Education in the states, His Excellency praised the efforts of teachers and workers in the Ministry of Education, the regular organs, the governments of the states and regions that withstood the hurricanes of war and ensured the success of the Sudanese Certificate exams last December, despite all the obstacles and difficulties, achieving a historic achievement.

Agar stressed the importance of education as the key pillar for building nations and their renaissance and the strong fortress that protects children and youth from being fuel for conflicts and the most powerful weapon for making peace and stability, stressing that the future of Sudan cannot be held hostage to this war.

His Excellency pointed out that the continuation of the educational process is not just a priority, but a battle that must be fought by the leaderships of the country's educational system in search of creative solutions to overcome the difficulties and challenges facing students and teachers alike.

TSC Vice President described justice in the educational process as a basic pillar and a matter that cannot be tolerated, pointing to the preparation of a second round of Sudanese certificate exams next March, to provide an opportunity for students who were deprived of the exam due to security conditions.

Agar called for inventing more effective means, through distance education, using modern technology and flexible alternatives, and thinking more seriously about the issue of e-learning and its development mechanisms, and rehabilitating schools that were destroyed, so that no child is deprived of school seats due to the war.

His Excellency urged to give greater importance to technical education because it is the building block for a better industrial and economic future for Sudan, pointing out the importance of expanding the scope of cooperation with international partners, such as UNICEF and UNESCO, to overcome the impediments facing ensuring the continuity of the educational process.

TSC Vice President stressed the need to improve the living conditions of teachers, which is one of the government's priorities, to provide a suitable work environment that preserves their status and helps them perform their duty towards future generations.

He explained that coordination between the education departments in the states and the federal ministry is necessary to ensure the absorption of displaced students and provide them with an appropriate educational environment within the framework of consolidating national identity and enhancing the values of citizenship and the unity of the social fabric in the country.

Agar added that strengthening national education in schools and accompanying activities, and linking it to the values of justice, tolerance and equal citizenship, is one of the most important ways to protect future generations from narrow racist projects that threaten the unity of the country.

TSC Vice-President received the recommendations of the forum and the transitional plan for education for the period 2025-2027.

On the sidelines of the forum, His Excellency witnessed the celebrations of the third edition of Science Day at Ad-Damar Stadium, and opened the accompanying exhibition.