Africa: Water Minister Says Nile Basin Ministers Visit GERD Despite Egypt's Objections, 'False Propaganda'

Habtamu Itefa (PhD), Minister of Water and Energy, stated that water ministers from Nile Basin countries visited the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) despite Egypt's attempts to dissuade them, adding that the visit contributed to "undermining those who stand against Ethiopia."

Habtamu told state media that he invited member states to visit the GERD while they were in Addis Ababa for the extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) held on 22 February 2025. However, he noted that Hani Sewilam, Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, sent an official letter urging the ministers "not to accept Ethiopia's invitation."

He stated that the ministers "chose to visit the dam regardless." He added that Ethiopia "did not respond" to Egypt's message, viewing it as part of what he described as "false propaganda."

Egypt, which opposed the visit despite being a Nile Basin member state, warned that including the GERD in the Nile Day program could "escalate the ongoing dispute" and "drag the entire Nile Basin into it." Hani Sewilam stated during the ministerial meeting that Ethiopia's move could "undermine the unity of the basin states" and "threaten regional cooperation."

According to Habtamu, the visit allowed officials to see the GERD firsthand. "The difference between prior misinformation and the reality on the ground was striking to them," he said. "They saw what Ethiopia has accomplished."

"Except for the Tanzanian minister, who had to leave for urgent electoral matters," he said, "all visiting ministers toured the GERD at the ministerial level."