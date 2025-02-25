South Africa: Kamieskroon Police Intercept Consignment of Endangered Plants Worth Half a Million Rand

press release

Kimberley — The swift response by Kamieskroon police led to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of endangered plants worth approximately R500 000-00.

Police operationalized information regarding a Hyundai truck traveling from Leliefontein in the Namakwa Region in the direction of Kamieskroon.

On Monday, 24 February 2025, at approximately 16:30, the vehicle was intercepted and searched after obtaining permission from the driver.

About 30 bags containing 1 309 alleged endangered plants were recovered and the truck seized as it was utilized in the commission of a crime.

The trio, aged 31, 32, and 39, all from the Western Cape, were arrested and will appear in court on charges of Illegal Possession of Endangered Plants.

The Namakwa District Commissioner, Brigadier Schalk Andrews commended the members for their rapid response and ensured the community that the SAPS in the Namakwa District will continue to clamp down on the poaching of endangered plant species in the region.

Members of the public were applauded for providing valuable information that led to the apprehension of the suspects. Information regarding criminal activities can be relayed via the MySAPS app or 0860010111.