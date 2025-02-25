South Africa: Kamieskroon Police Intercept Consignment of Endangered Plants Worth Half a Million Rand

25 February 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Kimberley — The swift response by Kamieskroon police led to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of endangered plants worth approximately R500 000-00.

Police operationalized information regarding a Hyundai truck traveling from Leliefontein in the Namakwa Region in the direction of Kamieskroon.

On Monday, 24 February 2025, at approximately 16:30, the vehicle was intercepted and searched after obtaining permission from the driver.

About 30 bags containing 1 309 alleged endangered plants were recovered and the truck seized as it was utilized in the commission of a crime.

The trio, aged 31, 32, and 39, all from the Western Cape, were arrested and will appear in court on charges of Illegal Possession of Endangered Plants.

The Namakwa District Commissioner, Brigadier Schalk Andrews commended the members for their rapid response and ensured the community that the SAPS in the Namakwa District will continue to clamp down on the poaching of endangered plant species in the region.

Members of the public were applauded for providing valuable information that led to the apprehension of the suspects. Information regarding criminal activities can be relayed via the MySAPS app or 0860010111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.