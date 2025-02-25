South Africa: Western Cape SAPS Releases 2024/2025 3rd Quarter Provincial Crime Statistics

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape

WESTERN CAPE - The Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Mrs A Marais, the Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lt Gen (Adv) TE Patekile and the Chairperson of the National Community Police Consultative Forum, Mrs F Lukas unpacked the 2024/02025 3rd quarter crime statistics for the province at a media briefing this morning.

The decrease in serious and violent crimes and contact crimes that are down is welcomed and attributed to effective and integrated policing in the Province. Gang violence and firearm-related crimes remain a cause for concern, with measures afoot to bring relief and address the phenomena.