South Africa: Western Cape SAPS Releases 2024/2025 3rd Quarter Provincial Crime Statistics

25 February 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape

WESTERN CAPE - The Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Mrs A Marais, the Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lt Gen (Adv) TE Patekile and the Chairperson of the National Community Police Consultative Forum, Mrs F Lukas unpacked the 2024/02025 3rd quarter crime statistics for the province at a media briefing this morning.

The decrease in serious and violent crimes and contact crimes that are down is welcomed and attributed to effective and integrated policing in the Province. Gang violence and firearm-related crimes remain a cause for concern, with measures afoot to bring relief and address the phenomena.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.