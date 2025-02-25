Uganda: Rwandan Community Pushes for Constitutional Amendment to Gain Ugandan Citizenship

Simon Kayitana, chairman of the group and a delegate to the Buganda Lukiiko, led the discussion, emphasizing that despite raising the issue with President Museveni, the community has yet to receive a definitive response.

A group of Rwandan-origin individuals residing in Uganda has called for the amendment of Article 10 of the Ugandan Constitution to grant them citizenship.

The request was presented during a meeting in Mityana District last Friday, attended by representatives from various districts in the Wamala Region, including Mityana, Kasanda, Kiboga, and Kyankwanzi.

"We have taken our issue to the President, but we are yet to receive a definitive answer. We are Ugandans by all means; this is where we have built our lives, yet we still face difficulties obtaining legal recognition," Kayitana said.

The community has pledged to raise awareness about their historical ties to Uganda, as many of them are unaware of their roots and the importance of advocating for their rights.

One of the major grievances highlighted during the meeting was the difficulty in obtaining national identification documents and passports.

Several members reported that even those who had successfully acquired passports faced the risk of having them confiscated.

Mityana District Chairman, Patrick Nsiimye Mugisha, shared his personal experience at the Uganda-Rwanda border, where he encountered challenges while trying to visit relatives in Rwanda.

"I have personally faced challenges when crossing the border to see my people. If a Ugandan district chairman can be questioned, imagine the struggle for ordinary community members," Mugisha said.

Hon. Fred Mukasa Mbidde, leader of the Democratic Party and legal representative for the group, urged President Museveni to reconsider the legal barriers preventing the community's full integration into Ugandan society.

"These people have lived in Uganda for decades. They work here, contribute to the economy, and consider this their home. It is only fair that they are granted the rights that come with citizenship," Mbidde stated.

The community also launched a petition to collect signatures supporting the amendment of Article 10 of the Constitution.

"We are mobili

ing our people to sign this petition so that Parliament and the President can see the urgency of our cause. We are determined to see this change happen," Kayitana added.

The group now awaits a response from the government as they continue to push for official recognition as Ugandan citizens.