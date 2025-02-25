Namibia: Food Programmes Still Struggling - Pohamba

25 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Former president Hifikepunye Pohamba has raised concern over the apparent failure of local agricultural projects.

Speaking at a recent memorial service for founding president Sam Nujoma, Pohamba recalled Nujoma's vision of food self-sufficiency and his push for agricultural development.

"Nujoma said, 'Let's not depend on food from South Africa. Let's put up programmes for cultivation,"' Pohamba said.

He said projects established in regions like the Kavango regions, meant to boost local food production, are still not operating effectively.

"To my disappointment, I understand they are not working the way they should," he said.

Pohamba also highlighted rice farming initiatives that were once in place but are allegedly no longer operational.

"I have not been there myself, but those who told me... I don't know whether they are telling me the truth," he said.

