Kenya: Police Lob Teargas to Disperse TUK Students Protesting Closure of the Institution

25 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Police on Tuesday lobbed teargas to disperse Technical University of Kenya (TUK) students protesting the closure of the institution at the Ministry of Education.

The students had staged demonstrations at Jogoo House in attempts to petition Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba following the closure of the institution.

The university had been shut down on February 3 following staff strikes over delayed salaries.

The students are demanding the immediate reopening of their university and the resolution of the staff's grievances to resume their academic activities.

This is the second strike following the closure of the university.

Wednesday last week, the students held a peaceful demonstration at Jogoo House demanding immediate action from the government.

Earlier, the varsity's senate ordered its indefinite closure following a strike by its staff members over delayed salaries.

This followed the suspension of six students accused of plotting and executing a strike that disrupted examinations.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Benedict Mutua had however in February 2 rescinded the decision stating that the University Management Board (UMB) and the Student Association of TUK (SATUK) Council reached the decision following a consultative meeting.

"The university has resolved to withdraw the suspension letters of the six students. The Vice-Chancellor will engage with the affected students in a fatherly dialogue," Mutua said.

Similarly, the university suspended diploma and undergraduate examinations, which were scheduled to take place from February 3 to February 15.

In a memo on Monday, Academic Registrar Moses Wamalwa cited an ongoing strike by teaching staff--members of the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU)--as the reason for the suspension.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.