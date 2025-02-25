Kenya: Police Lob Teargas to Disperse TUK Students Protesting Closure of the Institution

Police on Tuesday lobbed teargas to disperse Technical University of Kenya (TUK) students protesting the closure of the institution at the Ministry of Education.

The students had staged demonstrations at Jogoo House in attempts to petition Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba following the closure of the institution.

The university had been shut down on February 3 following staff strikes over delayed salaries.

The students are demanding the immediate reopening of their university and the resolution of the staff's grievances to resume their academic activities.

This is the second strike following the closure of the university.

Wednesday last week, the students held a peaceful demonstration at Jogoo House demanding immediate action from the government.

Earlier, the varsity's senate ordered its indefinite closure following a strike by its staff members over delayed salaries.

This followed the suspension of six students accused of plotting and executing a strike that disrupted examinations.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Benedict Mutua had however in February 2 rescinded the decision stating that the University Management Board (UMB) and the Student Association of TUK (SATUK) Council reached the decision following a consultative meeting.

"The university has resolved to withdraw the suspension letters of the six students. The Vice-Chancellor will engage with the affected students in a fatherly dialogue," Mutua said.

Similarly, the university suspended diploma and undergraduate examinations, which were scheduled to take place from February 3 to February 15.

In a memo on Monday, Academic Registrar Moses Wamalwa cited an ongoing strike by teaching staff--members of the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU)--as the reason for the suspension.